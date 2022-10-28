Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant
Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn
Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’
Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”. After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”
WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons
Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
Kanye West Loses Melinda Gates' Divorce Lawyer After Anti-Semitic Remarks, Still Hashing Out Settlement With Kim
Kanye West continues to feel the fallout from his antisemitic remarks and has lost his new divorce lawyer — famous for representing Melinda Gates — weeks before he’s set to face off with his ex, Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation reveal that...
Family of Ahmaud Arbery says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt helped “legitimize extremist behavior”
The family of Ahmaud Arbery – a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered by three white neighbours in the United States in 2020 in a racially motivated hate crime – say Kanye West promoting the phrase “White Lives Matter” and disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week has helped to “legitimize extremist behavior”.
[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’
Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”
Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…
Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network. Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them
Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”
Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Kayne West told Kim Kardashian he would rather go to ‘jail’ than wear her Prada outfit
Kim Kardashian has revealed her ex-husband Kanye West still criticises what she wears. In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim travels to Milan to see her sister Kendall Jenner walk in Prada’s fashion show. During the trip, Kardashian also wore a series of outfits sent to her by...
Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview after furious row as billionaire rapper calls him a ‘Karen’
KANYE West stormed out of a furious clash with Piers Morgan as locked horns on air. The billionaire rapper, 45, goaded Piers, 57, by calling him a "Karen" - and offering tips on how to be as rich as he is. The bust-up on Piers Morgan Uncensored saw Kanye -...
Kanye Says That Jay-Z Broke Up Fight Between Diddy And Drake
Trouble-laden mogul Kanye West was recently a guest on a podcast and claimed that Hov once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy. Ye made his guest appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast yesterday (October 24) and said that at his 2015 Yeezy fashion show in NYC, ye revealed that jay had to play referee between the Bad Boy head honcho and the Certified Lover Boy.
‘SNL’: Weekend Update Calls Out Companies Dropping Kanye West That Were Not Associated With Rapper
Colin Jost and Michael Che were back again to spoof the news on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and Kanye West was at the center of the jokes. After many companies severed ties with the rapper following his antisemitic remarks, Jost pointed out that there were some businesses that didn’t need to make a public statement.
Lizzo Brings Down The House With Epic Clapback For Kanye West
Lizzo used her Toronto stop during The Special Tour on Friday to apparently address West's "unhealthy" weight comment.
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
