Abbeville, LA

Abbeville men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder

KATC News
 4 days ago
Abbeville police said they have secured arrest warrants for two men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Three wounded in Abbeville shooting

The men ,Tyrese Willis and Tremikal Dashawn Plowden, of Abbeville , both have a bond set at $200,000 for each attempted first degree murder count.

Chief Hardey of the Abbeville Police Department asks anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of Willis and Plowden to contact Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511 or the "Tips" line at 337-892-6777, callers can remain anonymous.

KATC News

