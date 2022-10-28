ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

All clear at Northside High following threat

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCHc9_0iqNdEkf00

UPDATE- According to Northside High School's administration, Lafayette Police responded to the scene at Northside High School earlier today regarding a threat.

The threat to the school's campus had been made and was circulating around social media.

Students were deemed safe, and evacuated to an exterior location as a precautionary measure while officers and school administration conducted an investigation.

A search of the school campus was initiated and it was determined that there was not an
imminent threat to the campus. Students returned to classes and the campus moved to shelter-in-place status for the remainder of the day.

The investigation into the social media post is ongoing and a search warrant has been issued.

School administration and law enforcement are confident the responsible party will be identified and arrested. Anyone found responsible for threatening our schools, students, or staff, or sharing threatening posts will be held held accountable, charged with an act of violence or terrorism, and face expulsion from school.

Persons with information regarding the social media post are encouraged to call the Lafayette

Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
KLFY News 10

Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Rent and utility assistance still available for Lafayette residents

Lafayette, La(KADN)- Times have been hard on families as the cost of rent, water, and electricity bills continues to climb. "If anyone is in arrears, or needs help with the rental or utility bills. They can reach out." Lafayette Consolidated Government Community Development and Planning Director Mary Sliman wants residents...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
ROANOKE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy