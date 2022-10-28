All clear at Northside High following threat

UPDATE- According to Northside High School's administration, Lafayette Police responded to the scene at Northside High School earlier today regarding a threat.

The threat to the school's campus had been made and was circulating around social media.

Students were deemed safe, and evacuated to an exterior location as a precautionary measure while officers and school administration conducted an investigation.

A search of the school campus was initiated and it was determined that there was not an

imminent threat to the campus. Students returned to classes and the campus moved to shelter-in-place status for the remainder of the day.

The investigation into the social media post is ongoing and a search warrant has been issued.

School administration and law enforcement are confident the responsible party will be identified and arrested. Anyone found responsible for threatening our schools, students, or staff, or sharing threatening posts will be held held accountable, charged with an act of violence or terrorism, and face expulsion from school.

Persons with information regarding the social media post are encouraged to call the Lafayette

Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

