ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Illinois Candy Store Is The Best In The State

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JV1Wd_0iqNdDrw00
Photo: Getty Images

With so many different delicious confections to chose from, including creamy chocolates, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth .

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores across the United States . They used ratings on TripAdvisor, as well as reviews in local newspapers and magazines to curate their list, and named Katherine Anne Confections in Chicago as the best of the best in Illinois. Here's what they had to say about their store:

" Katherine first ventured into the world of artisan confections at the age of 10, when she would use cream from her family's Jersey cows to create soft, old-fashioned caramels on their small Wisconsin farm. 'Katherine's Karamels' were sold at her Dad's office for 25 cents each, and quickly became a local favorite. Soon, her caramels and truffles were highly anticipated gifts every Christmas. In the fall of 2006, Katherine Anne Confections was launched in Chicago to rave reviews, and in 2012 Katherine opened her cafe in the Logan Square neighborhood at 2745 W Armitage. Today, you can find Katherine in her kitchen at the cafe, stirring caramel and rolling truffles just like she did at age 10, but with a lot more chocolate."

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
KISS 106

Illinois Home With Unbelievably Crazy Retro Mall Vibe is for Sale – See Inside

When I was a teenager, I went to the mall every weekend. Before I could drive, going to the mall was part of my social life. Everyone was at the mall on the weekends. It was a place, rain or shine, no matter the season, where you could hang with your friends and make new friends. There were times I actually thought that living at the mall would be so cool. But now, not so much.
ILLINOIS STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

183K+
Followers
21K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy