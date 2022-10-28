Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
$1 billion up for grabs in Halloween Powerball drawing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Winning Monday's Powerball drawing could be a spooky surprise for one Michigan lottery player. After no winners were declared in Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot shot up to $1 billion, according to Michigan Lottery. $825 million: No one wins Wednesday Powerball drawing, jackpot soars to $825...
WWMT
Michigan Lottery: Traverse City player wins $1 million
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --While there was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, one lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 West Front Street. Check Monday night's numbers on the...
WWMT
Website launched to help Michigan students apply for Achievement Scholarship
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched a website aiming to help students apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and save thousands of dollars. A vast majority of graduating seniors are eligible for an annual scholarship up to $2,750 at community college, $4,000 at private college or university,...
WWMT
Nearly 2 million request absentee ballots in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Election Day is one week away but nearly 2 million Michiganders are already weighing-in on issues through absentee ballots. This is a 73% increase from the number of absentee ballots requested one week ahead of the 2018 midterm election. More than 1.1 million voters have already submitted...
WWMT
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon makes campaign stop in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The countdown is on. We're now less than a week away from the midterm elections. Candidates are traveling around Michigan hoping to win over as many voters as possible before Tuesday. On Tuesday night, GOP Candidate for Governor Tudor Dixon was in Traverse City...
WWMT
West Michigan homes to receive efficient upgrades with new program
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An energy-efficient future is upon us and it's starting with housing repairs and upgrades. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) launched a program Monday, to award $10 million dollars to support energy-efficient home upgrades and repairs. Efficient homes: New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood.
WWMT
Conspiracy theories and driver's licenses: A break down of the MI Secretary of State race
DETROIT, Mich. — Leading up to the Michigan midterm election on Nov. 8, we're breaking down the top issues on your ballot. The two candidates vying to run your elections and oversee driving and licensing services as Secretary of State are Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson and Republican Kristina Karamo.
WWMT
Former police officer accused of laundering millions of COVID relief money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Georgia police officer Andre Jackson was convicted of attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday. Jackson is expected to face up to 10 years in prison, according to Totten. Probation: No jail time for former...
WWMT
186 illegal guns seized through Operation Safe Neighborhoods
LANSING, Mich. — Illegal guns continue to be taken off of the streets thanks to statewide initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods. The effort aimed at decreasing gun violence by getting illegal guns off streets seized 186 illegal guns across the state since the operation began last month, according to an update from the Executive Office of the Governor.
WWMT
Fetterman discusses debate performance at campaign event
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHP) — After the recent Pennsylvanian gubernatorial debate, candidate John Fetterman's health was again under examination by Pennsylvanian voters. When asked what they thought about Fetterman's health, one voter shared that her mother suffered a stroke and had issues speaking. "I recognize that in John Fetterman and...
WWMT
Allendale woman injured after Ottawa County car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allendale woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash on 68th Avenue Monday morning. The crash happened in Allendale Township when traffic slowed to let a car turn west onto Agri Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Marshall crash: Motorcyclist...
Comments / 0