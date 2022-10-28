ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market

The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Benzinga

Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today

U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
futurumresearch.com

Amazon Q3 2022 Revenues Rises to $127.1B, Up 15% from Q2 2021

Analyst Take: Despite macroeconomic headwinds coupled with challenges associated with the turmoil in Europe, Amazon’s Q3 2022 results were in line with analyst consensus estimates. However, the company indicated that as the third quarter progressed, they did observe a moderation of sales across myriad businesses, which the company expects to persist throughout the fourth quarter as headwinds continue.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Reuters

Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.
NASDAQ

Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond

Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
thecoinrise.com

BofA to Hire Crypto Policy Expert for its Regulatory Moves

Bank of America (BofA) has announced that it is accepting applications for a crypto-related position in its institution. According to a LinkedIn advert posted, the Washington D.C financial institution needs a ‘Public Policy Analysis & Insights Manager – Crypto’ who will monitor and track legislative and regulatory actions. So far, only 27 applications have been submitted based on the LinkedIn post.
Deseret News

Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter

Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
TechCrunch

Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

“The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a),” the filing reads. It...
thecoinrise.com

Binance Honours its Commitment to Invest $500M in Elon Musk’s Twitter

The CEO Changpeng Zhao has confirmed that the world’s leading crypto exchange, Binance has fulfilled its commitment to support the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk with $500 million as an investment to support his acquisition of Twitter. The news was announced via Zhao’s Twitter page. CZ stated that...
cryptonewsz.com

Whales’ fluctuating interest pushes crypto into a state of flux

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have decreased their price in the crypto world. It is observed that since 2021, the crypto whales have been dumping their Bitcoin holdings. According to analysts, crypto whales are dumping Bitcoin, whereas retail investors are grabbing BTC tokens. Nothing is hidden from the fact that...
thecoinrise.com

SBF confirms FTX exchange’s plans to develop and launch a stablecoin

FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, announced that the company is planning to introduce its own stablecoin in a recent interview. The billionaire claimed, without revealing any data, that the exchange is “very likely” to develop a stablecoin soon and knows how to handle it. The company will probably follow...

