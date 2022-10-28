ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

KTVZ

With the end of fire season, Oregon Dept. of Forestry urges disposing of yard debris responsibly

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Forestry and other fire prevention experts urge the public to exercise caution when disposing of yard debris this fall. With the end of fire season, many Oregonians have debris piles ready to be disposed of that cured over the summer. Preferable options for removal, aside from burning, include composting or recycling. Check with your local disposal company for recycling options.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF FORESTRY: Slash Burns 10/31/22

Oregon Department of Forestry has sent out notice of multiple slash burns starting today October 31, 2022. See the map below for areas/locations. Unit Legal Lat/Long Acres/Tons Est. Ignition Location. Kilchis Saddle 1N 8W 30 45.545 -123.7149 82/354 1000 8 mi NE of Tillamook. Cruisin Murphy A3 2S 7W 12...
TILLAMOOK, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/31 – Grants Pass Walmart Evacuated, Armed Barricade Incident in Medford

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Walmart in Grants Pass has reopened after everyone was evacuated and it was closed following an investigation by firefighters and police officers. Details of the situation have not yet been released.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Restrictions on industrial slash burning now lifted

Jackson and Josephine County, Ore — Today, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District announced a decrease in restrictions for industrial slash burning, effective immediately. A persistent weather pattern of cooler temperatures and consistent rain allowed this decrease in restrictions. Now, prescribed fire and industrial slash burning...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Your photos: Snowvember in Central Oregon

The calendar has turned to November and with it comes the first snow for the High Desert this season. The snow started falling over much of Central Oregon and was still going by late morning. Other areas were getting rain. Here are some of the photos you sent us Tuesday...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford

Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
MEDFORD, OR
mybasin.com

Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1

Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Government Technology

Internet Expansion Underway for Communities in Rural Oregon

(TNS) — People living in Linn County may be able to look forward to faster and more reliable home internet speeds in the future, but it will only happen if enough community members participate in at-home speed tests. Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, along with the Oregon Cascades West...
OREGON STATE

