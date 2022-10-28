Read full article on original website
KDRV
Reward offered for information about two elk poached along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to a citation or arrest of an elk poacher. NewsWatch 12 shared information from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) last week involving two poached elk near Glendale in Douglas County. Today, ODFW says it is offering...
KTVZ
With the end of fire season, Oregon Dept. of Forestry urges disposing of yard debris responsibly
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Forestry and other fire prevention experts urge the public to exercise caution when disposing of yard debris this fall. With the end of fire season, many Oregonians have debris piles ready to be disposed of that cured over the summer. Preferable options for removal, aside from burning, include composting or recycling. Check with your local disposal company for recycling options.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF FORESTRY: Slash Burns 10/31/22
Oregon Department of Forestry has sent out notice of multiple slash burns starting today October 31, 2022. See the map below for areas/locations. Unit Legal Lat/Long Acres/Tons Est. Ignition Location. Kilchis Saddle 1N 8W 30 45.545 -123.7149 82/354 1000 8 mi NE of Tillamook. Cruisin Murphy A3 2S 7W 12...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/31 – Grants Pass Walmart Evacuated, Armed Barricade Incident in Medford
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Walmart in Grants Pass has reopened after everyone was evacuated and it was closed following an investigation by firefighters and police officers. Details of the situation have not yet been released.
KTVL
Restrictions on industrial slash burning now lifted
Jackson and Josephine County, Ore — Today, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District announced a decrease in restrictions for industrial slash burning, effective immediately. A persistent weather pattern of cooler temperatures and consistent rain allowed this decrease in restrictions. Now, prescribed fire and industrial slash burning...
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community owner under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community owner for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community owner in Johnson City, a small community...
KTVL
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
Oregon surpasses House America goals to find homes for hundreds of individuals
After joining the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s House America initiative to address the current homelessness crisis, the State of Oregon met and surpassed its announced commitments.
KTVL
Slight chance of thunderstorms along the Oregon/Washington coast, also Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. — A few small thunderstorms have formed offshore and have impacted a handful of coastal communities this afternoon, thunder and lightning are also possible inland up to the Cascades. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. We are monitoring a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms in western Oregon and Washington....
klcc.org
Report highlights the abandoned or unused upper stories of "Main Street" Oregon
As you explore almost any Main Street in Oregon, you may be curious as to why so many active store fronts and businesses are on the ground floor, but why so many upstairs spaces are dark and vacant. Now there’s an effort to change that. A new report looks...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KTVL
55 people without power after bulldozer knocked down power lines in Josephine County
Josephine County, Ore — At about 12:30 pm this afternoon, Rural Metro Fire- Josephine County reported that about 55 people are experiencing a power outage in the Marcy Loop Road area of Grants Pass in Josephine County. Rural Metro Fire stated that a bulldozer rolled off a lowboy when...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Your photos: Snowvember in Central Oregon
The calendar has turned to November and with it comes the first snow for the High Desert this season. The snow started falling over much of Central Oregon and was still going by late morning. Other areas were getting rain. Here are some of the photos you sent us Tuesday...
KTVL
32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford
Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
mybasin.com
Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1
Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
Oregon mayors plead for additional funding to fight homelessness
More than two dozen mayors across Oregon are banding together, asking state lawmakers for more taxpayer money to help fight the homeless crisis.
klcc.org
Deadly Grants Pass police shooting of civilian deemed justified, widow of man killed plans to sue
Last month, a Grants Pass officer who was searching in the dark for a criminal suspect shot and killed a resident who stepped out of his house with a gun. On Thursday, a Josephine County grand jury concluded the shooting of Mark Caldwell on Monday, Sept. 19 was justified. On...
KDRV
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
Government Technology
Internet Expansion Underway for Communities in Rural Oregon
(TNS) — People living in Linn County may be able to look forward to faster and more reliable home internet speeds in the future, but it will only happen if enough community members participate in at-home speed tests. Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, along with the Oregon Cascades West...
