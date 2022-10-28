Read full article on original website
While hardwood floors are beautiful in nearly any home, they can also come with their fair share of maintenance. Pet hair, wine and food stains, and even just general dust and debris from your day-to-day living can scratch your floor and cause serious damage—which isn’t the look you’re going for when you have installed beautiful hardwood floors or want to maintain the original hardwood flooring of your home.
Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
Whether or not your living room should have a ceiling light is a tricky decision to make. The obvious conclusion might be that yes, your living room should have a ceiling light, but in a well-lit lighting scheme, supplementary light sources might do more than your overhead lighting to provide atmosphere.
Black doors white trim creates a look that is stylish but also classic. It is not as simple to pair just any white with any black. According to Real Simple, “[t]he painted door look, especially when paired with a lighter surrounding trim and wall paint, is striking and dramatic.” Nothing creates that drama better than the contrasting tones of black and white.
I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. The 2020 pandemic made us all more aware of the air we...
Use your phone to control these smart Christmas lights and take your holiday display to the next level!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
I craved charm in my kitchen space and adding a custom range hood and shelving was the best move.
Mortise-and-tenon joints provide a strong, robust connection that can last for centuries. This durable and popular joint has been used to build everything from neolithic stonework to the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to IKEA furniture. What Is a Mortise-and-Tenon Joint?. The easiest way to think of this joint is...
The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o'-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
The rabbet joint goes back at least as far as medieval Europe. Its name derives from the French word “rabat,” which refers to a recess in a wall. Woodworkers use this common joint, also known as a “rebate joint” in Great Britain, to form corners in boxes, cabinets, shelving and other items with long, straight workpieces. If you look inside one of your kitchen or bathroom cabinets, you’ll probably see rabbet joints.
Every fully stocked wood shop has a table saw. You can usually find a pile of sawdust under it, even if it’s only used occasionally. If a shop has a belt sander or band saw, there’s probably another pile of finer sawdust under that. Even people without stationary tools have to deal with sawdust accumulation on their workbenches.
Amazon’s new television show, Ring Nation, centers around funny footage caught on Ring doorbell security cameras. Almost immediately, a petition was launched and signed by thousands of privacy rights advocates demanding the show be canceled. This show isn’t the only one to profit from security camera footage. People on...
Good news, shoppers! Any metal surface in your home now offers the opportunity for extra storage and organization. How? A deceptively simple set of magnetic hooks. Our Home Editor discovered them while browsing home improvement items on Amazon and can’t get enough of their super strong storage power. What...
I wish I had known about rigid core flooring before redoing my kitchen floor. After laying two-inch oak hardwood flooring, a painstaking task that required a lot of nailing, the refrigerator icemaker line started leaking. Water seeped between the subfloor and the floor covering, resulting in severe cupping. So I had to replace the floor (after fixing the leak, of course).
Nothing in life is certain except death, taxes and the never-ending battle with soap scum! The white, chalky film appears everywhere you use soap. And in a bathroom, that can be a challenge. We’re diving deep into the soapy sludge to help you get rid of soap scum efficiently, and...
Vinyl plank flooring (LVP) is a cost-effective, DIY-friendly option for those who want to mimic the look of natural wood. If you install vinyl plank flooring yourself and understand how the planks fit together, you can handle repairs yourself. I’m a former residential carpenter with vinyl plank flooring installation and...
My most memorable backyard cookouts as a kid always revolved around a grill, someone spunky enough to man it, a mismatched plastic patio set, and a patio umbrella throwing a swath of shade for the lucky few sitting under it. Backyard cooking has come a long way since then, with...
It's time to say goodbye to the filth creeping in your bathtub. To get it clean and shining again, you need the right cleaner for the job. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
