montanarightnow.com
Snowy, scattered wet road conditions impacting roads in Flathead Valley
KALISPELL, Mont. - Snow is impacting road conditions in the Flathead Valley Wednesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, road conditions are snow and ice on Highway 93 from Junction Montana 28-Elmo to Junction Montana 82 East-Somers. Continuing on Highway 93 from Junction Montana...
Montana Millionaire tickets selling out quickly
MONTANA - It's a lottery frenzy in the Treasure State as the Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion and more than 220,000 Montana Millionaire tickets sell on the first day. Last year, Montana Millionaire tickets sold out within six days. This year, interest is even stronger as Powerball nears record-breaking amounts.
Power outages impacting more than 4,000 customers in Flathead, Mission valleys
Power outages are impacting more than 4,000 costumers in the Flathead and Mission valleys Wednesday morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative posted the following to Facebook:. "Crews are currently working to restore power to approximately 4000+ members in the valley who have lost service as a result of heavy snow and downed trees. For the most up to date information about this outage, or to sign up for text alerts as soon as additional information becomes available, please visit our outage map at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
Business and Empowerment Leader Dr. Velma Trayham Named Keynote Speaker for Black Changemaker Series Presented by ASU and the State of Black Arizona
CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group to highlight building generational wealth through college attainment and economic empowerment. TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With a focus on building generational wealth, award-winning B2B/diversity consultant and leader Dr. Velma Trayham will serve as keynote speaker for the Black Changemaker Series on Nov. 9. The Black Changemaker Series: Building Generational Wealth, Empowering the Black Entrepreneur will share conversations and tools around growing wealth and using education as a springboard, connecting the local community to higher education leaders and entrepreneurs.
