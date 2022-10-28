Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Mewgenics: The ‘sequel to Binding of Isaac’ is an infinitely expanding cat combat mashup
Ten years ago, Edmund McMillen, the creator of The Binding of Isaac, announced Mewgenics, a cat-breeding life sim with Pokémon-style combat. At the time it was being developed as a Team Meat game, and was intended to be the follow-up to the wildly popular Super Meat Boy. Mewgenics was even shown at PAX 2013, but, according to McMillen, the project was canceled shortly after that showing.
Polygon
Genshin Impact’s Scaramouche redesign has fans hyped to meet the Wanderer
A giant group of Genshin Impact fans are likely jumping up and down right now. That’s because developer Hoyoverse released the official character art for “The Wanderer,” otherwise known as Scaramouche, on Monday. The purple-haired boy has become what might be the game’s most anticipated character yet. Fans have waited for months and years in hope that he would become a confirmed playable character. Now, players are celebrating online with jokes, fan art, and theories. At time of publication the term “Scaramouche” started trending on Twitter with over 175,000 tweets.
Polygon
Modern Warfare 2 features disabled in fight against crashes, wallhacking
Infinity Ward has disabled two gameplay features in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as it battles bugs during the blockbuster shooter’s launch period. Attachment tuning, which allows players to tweak the stats on weapon attachments, has been turned off, as it was causing crashes. And the ping feature that allows enemies’ positions to be tagged for squadmates appears to have been disabled, after reports the ping marker would persist for an entire game if triggered during the player’s death.
Polygon
EA’s Iron Man game will be joined by other Marvel video games
Electronic Arts (EA) and Marvel announced a multi-game deal to develop “at least” three new action-adventure games for consoles and Windows PC on Monday via a release. Each game will feature an original story set in the Marvel universe, the first of which will be the previously announced Iron Man game from Motive Studios.
Polygon
MultiVersus’ new update brings Black Adam and ‘Silly Queue’ to game
Warner Bros.’ Smash-like MultiVersus welcomes DC antihero Black Adam to the roster on Monday, a release well-timed with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s film of the same name. But what may really change the hierarchy of power in MultiVersus is the release of two new modes: Arcade and Silly Queue.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök has leaked, Sony says beware of spoilers
Copies of God of War Ragnarök have leaked early via unspecified retailers, according to God of War game director Cory Barlog. The studio released a short statement on Sunday warning players that spoilers for the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War are now out there for all to see. According to two-time God of War game director Cory Barlog, a retail shop sold copies of God of War Ragnarök nearly two weeks ahead of its release date.
Polygon
Riven, possibly the best puzzle-adventure game of all time, gets a modern remake
Developer Cyan Worlds announced Monday that it’s in production on a full remake of Myst-sequel Riven, taking the blockbuster 1997 adventure-puzzle game somewhere it’s never been before: 3D. Among the most sublimely constructed feats of puzzlemaking through environmental storytelling in video games, Riven bedeviled millions of players who...
Polygon
Ikea’s lawyers demand changes to horror game set in furniture store
Ikea has demanded an indie game developer make changes to an unreleased horror game set in a furniture store which, the firm claims, bears too close a resemblance to its own. According to a Kotaku report, Ikea’s New York legal representatives Fross Zelnick have written to solo U.K. developer Jacob Shaw, giving him just 10 days to “remove all indicia associated with the famous Ikea stores” from his game The Store is Closed.
Polygon
The ‘video game studio from hell’ is still battling the blaze
Chromatic Games, once Trendy Entertainment, is the developer of the Dungeon Defenders franchise, the once successful tower-defense games that originated in 2010. But it’s also been labeled the “video game studio from hell,” maligned as an allegedly sexist, dysfunctional studio where workers are constantly in fear of losing their jobs, according to a 2013 Kotaku report. Then-president Jeremy Stieglitz, whom Kotaku credited for the allegedly sexist, mismanaged workplace, left the company in 2014 after being relegated to another part of the company in 2013. (Stieglitz, at the time of the 2013 investigation, declined to comment on the allegations, but said the studio is “focused on continuing to grow and develop a positive workplace despite these challenges.”)
Polygon
Overwatch 2’s next patch will nerf Zarya, Sombra, D.Va, and Genji (but not Sojourn)
The next update for Overwatch 2 will attempt to address some currently overpowered characters, which should be relief to any tank facing down a double-bubble-powered Zarya or a support player being regularly harassed by Sombra. Blizzard’s mid-season balance patch for Overwatch 2 — which also includes tweaks to D.Va, Genji, and Kiriko — is coming Nov. 15, ahead of the game’s second season, when the developer is expected to roll out further changes.
Comments / 0