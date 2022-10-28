ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Chaturdays 84: Xbox Game Pass growth and physical vs digital with Jeff Grubb

By Miles Dompier
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Niw5Q_0iqNZ5FL00

For episode 84 of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined once again by the lustrous mane of Jeff Grubb from Giant Bomb. We'll be diving into the ongoing Activision controversies, Xbox Game Pass missing its growth targets, Age of Empires coming to console, the great physical vs digital video game debate , and so much more!

If you're excited about catching up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 1 p.m. ET !

What is Xbox Chaturdays?

Xbox Chaturdays is our weekly Windows Central Gaming podcast. Every Saturday, we sit down with various Xbox developers, enthusiasts, and industry figures to chat about all things Xbox. We designed our show to provide exciting and engaging content for Xbox and PC players, highlighting what we love about gaming. There's always something fun to chat about from the best games on Xbox Game Pass to the titles we can't wait to play.

With Xbox Chaturdays, we've built up a pretty incredible audience of live viewers who consistently keep the show fresh and exciting with questions. Our show promotes community interaction, and we strive to immerse our viewers in the experience. If you haven't caught an episode before, head on over to the Windows Central Gaming YouTube channel to watch past episodes or on all your favorite podcast services including Spotify , iTunes , and Google Podcasts .

