Read full article on original website
Related
Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak
Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
Jets announce inactives: Jermaine Johnson, Joe Flacco among inactives
The Jets have announced their inactives for Week 8 against the Patriots and some interesting changes have come about as a result. First, for the first time since Joe Flacco was starter, Mike White is active and he will be the backup to Zach Wilson as both Flacco and Chris Streveler (who was elevated from the practice squad this week) are both inactive.
Key Matchups: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football
Cincinnati is looking to pick up their first AFC North win of the season on Monday night
Saints vs Raiders big-play blog: Follow live from key game at Superdome
Neither the Saints nor Raiders have gotten off to the starts they envisioned, but both think their goals are still out in front of them. Follow all the action from Week 8 on WWL and Audacy.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Week 8 Takeaways
The Minnesota Vikings came off their bye week picking up where they left off in week six, beating the Arizona Cardinals ( 3-5) 34-26. The Vikings are now 6-1 for the first time to start a season since 2009. Minnesota ran the ball well, racking up 173 yards and three touchdowns and Za’Darius Smith embraced his inner Jared Allen tallying three sacks as the Vikings welcomed the legend into their Ring of Honor. With that let’s take a look at my Minnesota Vikings week 8 takeaways.
Comments / 0