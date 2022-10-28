Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Bag Man’ Punches Straphanger in Unprovoked Subway AttackBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York StateAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Essex County...
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting
The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
Woman, 28, arrested for threatening man with knife after dispute at NJ gas station
A woman was arrested for threatening a customer at a New Jersey gas station with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, officials said.
23-year-old Montclair man is fatally shot, authorities say
A 23-year-old Montclair man was fatally shot early in the morning on Friday, Oct. 28, cting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti announced. At 2:35 a.m. the man, Leroy Peters, was found in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Montclair suffering from...
Former deputy clerk files suit against Montclair Township, Stafford
A former longtime Montclair municipal employee has filed a gender and age discrimination lawsuit against Township Manager Timothy Stafford, becoming the second woman in two weeks to accuse Stafford in court of creating a “hostile work environment” for her and other female staff. Juliet Lee, a former deputy...
Bronx nightclub dispute leads to stabbing, suspect at large
A 59-year-old man was stabbed at a Bronx nightclub early Monday during a dispute, authorities said.
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say
Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
Police: Man breaks into New Brunswick home, ‘inappropriately touched’ women
Police say that the incident happened at a house on Central Avenue. The first incident occurred on Oct. 29 around 3 a.m. The second incident happened on Oct. 30 around 2 a.m.
23-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Montclair
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday, Oct. 28 in Montclair, authorities said. Leroy Peters, of Montclair, was killed around 2:35 a.m. on Lincoln Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti said. He was pronounced dead...
Police officer awarded $259K after suing N.J. city that wouldn’t promote him
A jury in Passaic County has awarded a former police officer in Clifton more than $259,000, finding that city officials retaliated against him because he’d filed an earlier lawsuit against them. Salvatore Saggio, now 65 and retired, had claimed in court papers that his age and the fact that...
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Driver killed in Garden State Parkway 1-vehicle crash, cops say
A 35-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County on Monday morning. Simon Sendonrey was driving a pickup south when he veered off the side of the highway, struck multiple trees and his vehicle overturned, State Police said. Sendonrey, of Campbell Hall,...
Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
Former teacher sentenced for stalking student
A former Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced to 60 days behind bars at a county jail after being convicted of stalking a student, officials said Monday. Tajinder Tung, 61, of Stewartsville, must also serve three years of probation, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. A Morris...
N.J. man, 38, dies after he’s shot on Paterson street
A 38-year-old man died after he was shot Saturday morning on a street Paterson, authorities said. Police were called about 9:26 a.m. to the area of Elm and Mill streets on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was...
baristanet.com
Scary Good Time at Montclair’s Police Department Trunk or Treat (VIDEO)
Montclair Police Department had its 5th Annual Trunk or Treat and a good time was had by all. Kids enjoyed face painting, games and of course, candy! Check out the video to see all the fun!
Newark man charged in 2021 hit-and-run that injured boy, 3, and grandmother
A Newark man wanted since January for a 2021 North Bergen hit-and-run that left a woman and her 3-year-old grandson with critical injuries was arrested in Georgia, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Micah James, 22, was taken into custody in Hinesville, Georgia, on Oct. 18 during a routine traffic...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 2