Montclair, NJ

Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting

The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say

Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Montclair

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday, Oct. 28 in Montclair, authorities said. Leroy Peters, of Montclair, was killed around 2:35 a.m. on Lincoln Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti said. He was pronounced dead...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Former teacher sentenced for stalking student

A former Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced to 60 days behind bars at a county jail after being convicted of stalking a student, officials said Monday. Tajinder Tung, 61, of Stewartsville, must also serve three years of probation, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. A Morris...
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

