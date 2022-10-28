ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022 Maryland? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Baltimore, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BALTIMORE, MD
passengerterminaltoday.com

Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vision for Baltimore hands out 10,000th free pair of glasses to students

A group of organizations that provide free glasses to Baltimore City students is celebrating a big milestone. Vision for Baltimore on Tuesday distributed its 10,000th pair of glasses at Fort Washington Elementary-Middle School. The initiative is made possible through a partnership with Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore City Health Department,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

WBAL Coats for Kids Campaign hands out more than 2,000 coats

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Keeping kids warm over the winter is the mission of the WBAL Coats for Kids Campaign, which started more than 30 years ago. This year marks the historic 10th year that WBAL and Burlington have partnered to make the effort happen. More than 2,000 children...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore crossing guard retires after over 40 years of service

A Baltimore City crossing guard is retiring after more than 40 years of service. Janice Janicki, 85, has become a pillar on the corner of South Highland Avenue and Foster Avenue. She helps kids get to Archbishop Borders School safely. Janicki carried her stop sign and wore her bright yellow...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday evening, a 16-year-old was shot in Northern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 4000 Block of Old York Road near a neighborhood playground at about 6 pm. The victim was found by the Baltimore Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

It could be more cost-effective to eat out, get catered meal for Thanksgiving this year

GLYNDON, Md. — This year's Thanksgiving meal could get quite expensive amid rising prices at the grocery store. So, should you cater it instead?. If rising costs at the grocery store have you worrying about the cost of your Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're not alone. Some Thanksgiving products have gone up in price by more than 35% compared to last year.
GLYNDON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel woman accused of screaming obscenities, flashing trick-or-treaters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County woman was arrested Monday after police say she screamed obscenities and exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 3600 block of Second Avenue in Edgewater. There, officers found 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek exposing...
EDGEWATER, MD
luxury-houses.net

You’ll Be Mesmerized Looking Straight Out Of Mill Creek, Annapolis, MD from this Impressive $6.75M Estate

The Estate in Annapolis is a luxurious home where its open floor plan features beautiful architectural details from all corners now available for sale. This home located at 1848 Milvale Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,855 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Dunigan (443-994-1239), Gwin W Hunt (410-353-4817) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (410 280-5600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Trunk-or-treat at Nick's Fish House offered parents an Halloween alternative

On Halloween, parents were keeping crime in mind as they took their kids out trick-or-treating, with some finding a safe alternative to the classic door-knocking. While many kids went door-to-door seeking out sweet treats, some chose to attend a trunk or treat event, including the one in Port Covington. On Monday, Nick's Fish House transformed their parking lot into a trunk-or-treat event for south Baltimoreans.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police investigate several violent weekend incidents

It was a violent weekend in Baltimore City as police investigate at least three homicides and seven non-deadly shootings. All of the crimes happened from Friday night to Sunday morning. In one case, a woman was arrested in a fatal stabbing. She was denied bail Monday. The judge said she...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

JHU issues safety warning to students, staff amid uptick in violence

Johns Hopkins University issued a safety warning as the school is seeing an uptick in violent crime. The school is urging students and staff to be more aware of their surroundings and use their escort services after a violent three weeks around campus. Some students and staff at JHU said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

3 teenagers shot in separate Baltimore shootings

Three teenagers are recovering after they were shot in a matter of a few hours. They're among several people shot in Baltimore Sunday. It has been a violent weekend, especially when it comes to teens. Three are recovering from gunshot wounds from all separate incidents. On Sunday, there were three...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sunday Gardener: Fall decorations with pumpkins and gourds

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — On this Sunday Gardener segment Ava Marie is joined by Carrie Engel of Valley View Farms as they show us some decorating tips for the fall season. They show us how to make smaller pumpkins and gourds into easy decorations perfect for the Thanksgiving holiday.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
interviewmagazine.com

Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes

New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

ATV stolen in Perry Hall, Carney business vandalized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, October 24, an individual shattered the glass door to a business located in the 2200-block of East Joppa Road in Parkville/Carney (21234). The suspect then entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of currency.
PERRY HALL, MD

