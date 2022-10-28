Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
hiphop-n-more.com
Rihanna Releases Video For ‘Lift Me Up’ — Watch
Last night, Rihanna made a grand return to music after not releasing any music of her own for 6 years. The song was ‘Lift Me Up’, the first taste of the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, written by Tems. You can hear it here.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Quavo, Takeoff Say Migos Would Reunite With Offset for a Verzuz If the ‘Check Right’
There is clearly some turmoil in the Migos camp but Quavo and Takeoff say a reunion is possible, if only for one night. On Thursday (Oct. 20), N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast shared a snippet from the newly released interview with Quavo and Takeoff. The clip shows N.O.R.E. questioning the duo about participating in a Verzuz hits battle.
Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus
The prolific rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is one of the most successful artists of all time, and his business partner, who has managed to largely stay out of the public spotlight, just so happens to be his wife, Shante Broadus. From his breakout album Doggystyle to his first No. 1 single […]
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
BET
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Snoop Dogg Admitted to Always Being Scared While He Was a Gang
Just because Snoop Dogg ran with the wrong crowd in his early life doesn’t mean the successful rapper felt a sense of belonging.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Bares His Heart While Nicki Minaj Drops Spicy Basketball Metaphors on ‘I Admit’
YoungBoy Never Broke Again enlisted Nicki Minaj for a verse on “I Admit,” a song off the Louisiana rapper’s latest project, Ma’ I Got a Family, out today, Oct. 21. The track is centered around a tender guitar loop twisting above heavy drums as YoungBoy spins some heart-on-sleeve verses about love and devotion (“Come make sure you spend some time at mine/Babygirl, you know I’m slime,” goes the final couplet in the hook). Minaj, meanwhile, pops in with a characteristically wild verse that concludes with some delightfully lewd basketball metaphors. Ma’ I Got a Family is largely a solo effort from...
NME
Glorilla: boundary-pushing rap star with a best friend in Cardi B
It’s safe to say that Glorilla is one of the most hotly-tipped rappers around. The artist – born Gloria Hallelujah Wood – currently has only a handful of singles to her name, but she’s already rubbing shoulders with the big dogs: she teamed up with Atlanta’s Latto for the lively ‘FNF (Remix)’ and, more recently, superstar Cardi B on ‘Tomorrow 2’. The latter is a bouncy, high-octane remix of Glorilla’s track of the same name, and earlier this month, it skyrocketed to the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart in the US, making it a real breakthrough moment for this fast-rising star.
Remembering Migos rapper Takeoff's life in pictures
As the news of Takeoff's death sends shockwaves throughout the music world, Insider has taken a look back on the rapper's life.
Jay-Z Reportedly In Talks To Sell Stake In D’Usse
Jay-Z is reportedly looking to sell his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the 52-year-old rapper exercised his right to a buyout a year ago under his company SC Liquor. Bacardi now has to “negotiate in good faith” and decide on a price. The process could be complicated as the “Song Cry” rapper wants to ensure his fair cut.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & Jeezy’s First Week Sales Are Here
Both Gangsta Grillz projects are expected to land in the top 10 on Billboard’s latest chart update. The final quarter of the year has been jam-packed with big releases – not only in the world of hip-hop, but across practically every genre of music. Last weekend, it was...
HipHopDX.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delays Album Release To Avoid Competing With Drake & 21 Savage
The Drake effect has levels to it. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (October 31) that he’ll be pushing his album back to December in order to not have a sales showdown on the charts against Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss. “Sorry but Album dropping...
BET
New Music Monday: SZA, Chlöe & Latto, And Ashanti Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
Discovering new music, albums, and artists can be hard, considering how much it all arrives in overwhelming waves on a weekly basis. Don't worry, because BET.com has you covered with our New Music Mondays column. Built with you in mind, you won't miss out on the latest sounds, thanks to us sifting through them to make things easier.
SZA Drops Long-Awaited Single, Shares Music Video
Earlier this month, R&B star, SZA, said she had no interest in releasing music on anyone’s time but hers. “I don’t have any deadlines,” she said in an interview, “because, at the end of the day, when my shit comes out, it comes out.”. That...
BBC
'Tell me this ain't true' - reaction as rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead
We're now finishing up our live coverage of the tributes to Takeoff, who was shot dead early this morning in Houston, Texas. You can read more on his death and legacy in our news story, here. This page was written by Malu Cursino, Jack Burgess, Imogen James and Mark Savage.
Comments / 0