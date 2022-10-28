Each year, Halloween gets a rebrand as Harry Styles puts his stamp on the occasion and declares it Harryween. So for his "Love on Tour" show on Oct. 31 in Los Angeles, Stylers were waiting with bated breath to see what his 2022 Harryween costume would be, and we are pleased to report it did not disappoint. Despite our bets being on embodying the half-man, half-squid from his "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" video or perhaps even making a joke of the spit-gate saga he was embroiled in with Chris Pine at the Venice Film festival premiere for "Don't Worry Darling," the singer opted to channel teen heartthrob Danny Zuko from "Grease," the role played by John Travolta in the 1978 classic film.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO