PopSugar
Harry Styles Has Us Hopelessly Devoted to Him With His 2022 Harryween Costume
Each year, Halloween gets a rebrand as Harry Styles puts his stamp on the occasion and declares it Harryween. So for his "Love on Tour" show on Oct. 31 in Los Angeles, Stylers were waiting with bated breath to see what his 2022 Harryween costume would be, and we are pleased to report it did not disappoint. Despite our bets being on embodying the half-man, half-squid from his "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" video or perhaps even making a joke of the spit-gate saga he was embroiled in with Chris Pine at the Venice Film festival premiere for "Don't Worry Darling," the singer opted to channel teen heartthrob Danny Zuko from "Grease," the role played by John Travolta in the 1978 classic film.
PopSugar
Jennifer Hudson Sings an Epic "Sister Act" Medley as Sister Mary Clarence For Halloween
Jennifer Hudson was in the Halloween spirit for her talk show's first-ever spooky holiday episode. For her latest showstopping stunt on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the host and award-winning performer revealed her epic costume, dressing up as the sparkly version of fellow EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg's character Sister Mary Clarence from the 1992 cult classic "Sister Act," aka one of Hudson's "absolute favorite movies."
PopSugar
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Their Kids Dressed Up as Angels For Halloween
Kylie Jenner brought Travis Scott and their kids in on the Halloween fun. For their first spooky holiday as a family of four, the group dressed in matching all-white angel costumes. On Oct. 31, Jenner shared a mirror selfie of their outfits, showing the parents with 4-year-old Stormi and their 8-month-old son, whose name remains a mystery after it was changed from Wolf.
PopSugar
Kim Kardashian Suits Up in a Red Wig and Prosthetic Face Scales For Halloween
Kim Kardashian's initiation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. The Skkn by Kim founder dressed as Mystique from the X-Men franchise for Halloween this year and fully committed to channeling the shape-shifting mutant. Kardashian wore a blue custom-made Vex Latex catsuit that clung to her body so closely, it almost resembled body paint, and finished the look with matching face makeup, a red wig, and yellow contacts.
Gillie Da King Blasts Social Media, Blogs After Footage Of Takeoff’s Death Goes Viral
Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — has voiced his discontentment over rapper Takeoff’s death going viral, with footage of the deadly shooting being shared by various social media personalities and users. The Philadelphia native hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (Nov. 1), hours after the Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston, to air his grievances.More from VIBE.comJeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His BirthdayGillie Da King Crowns Lil Durk "The New Jay-Z"Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2 “Why every time something happen to a rapper or an athlete or an entertainer...
Zach Bryan Says ‘Don’t Be Naïve’ Podcast Is Returning In December
I’m sure Zach Bryan won’t have any good stories to share about his life this year…. I kid, I kid, because he just announced that his podcast Don’t Be Naïve will return next month. He initially launched it back in January of 2021, but it was...
PopSugar
See Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker's "Child's Play" Costumes: "You're Mine Now, Doll"
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker took the honeymoon phase of their relationship to a creeptastic new level for Halloween. The couple, who officially tied the knot earlier this year, stepped into coordinating costumes inspired by the "Child's Play" horror movie franchise. "You got your wish. You're mine now doll," Kardashian Barker captioned Instagram photos of herself and Barker dressed as Chucky and Tiffany Valentine from the 1998 film "Bride of Chucky." "And if you know what's good for you, you are going to love, honor, and obey!"
PopSugar
J Lo's Sheer Lace Bodysuit Is Breaking the Internet
Jennifer Lopez is showing off her bridal lingerie on Instagram. Well, kind of. A few months post "I do," Lopez is the new face of lingerie brand Intimissimi, debuting her all-white lingerie shoot on Instagram on Sunday. In a white lace-and-satin boudoir look, Lopez captioned the carrousel of four photographs with "#ThisIsMe … #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment."
PopSugar
J Lo Wears a Coach Jacket as a Micro Minidress
It's November, which means the holiday season is just around the corner. From festive parties to gift exchanges, this time of year stirs up all sorts of excitement and anticipation. For fashion enthusiasts in particular, the holidays also deliver plenty of sartorial inspiration via a fresh crop of highly produced, expertly styled ad campaigns from our favorite brands.
PopSugar
The "Best Man" Cast Handles Unfinished Business in "The Final Chapters"'s First Trailer
It's the beginning of the end of an era for the Best Man franchise. Our beloved friend group — Harper (Taye Diggs), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Jordan (Nia Long), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Candace (Regina Hall), and Murch (Harold Perrineau) — has come a long way since the wedding that almost didn't happen in the 1999 film, and their eventful Christmas extravaganza in 2013's "The Best Man Holiday." Now, over two decades later, Peacock is closing the book on the '90s cult classic in a limited series titled "The Best Man: The Final Chapters," which catches up with the cast one last time as they navigate evolving relationships and past grievances in their older years.
PopSugar
Kylie Jenner Says Halloween Is "More Fun" Now With Her Kids: "I Get to Live Through Them"
Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are enjoying a witchy Halloween this year. Jenner appeared on Bieber's show "Who's in My Bathroom?" on Oct. 31 to try out some Halloween-themed drinks and share thoughts about the holiday. Over a selection of spooky cocktails Bieber made especially for Jenner, the pair bonded...
PopSugar
Ralphie Is All Grown Up in the "A Christmas Story Christmas" Trailer
Christmas is in the air, and so is holiday nostalgia. Nearly 40 years after "A Christmas Story"'s theatrical debut, a new sequel arrives with Peter Billingsley's Ralphie all grown up. If you recall, 1983's "A Christmas Story," set in the early '40s, became a holiday favorite following its box-office failure on account of Ralphie's wintry exploits. Back then, all the 9-year-old character wanted to do was get his hands on the best Christmas present ever. Now an adult and following the death of his dad, Ralphie tackles the hectic holiday season as a father of two.
PopSugar
"Brushstroke" Nails Are an Abstract Work of Art
Unlike haircut and color trends, which can be hard to trial without the help of a professional, we love nail-art trends because they're something we can experiment with at home. While glazed-doughnut nails and countless variations of the french manicure are always top contenders, if you're looking for something new and different, allow us to introduce you to the "brushstroke" nail-art trend.
PopSugar
When My Work-From-Home Routine Got Lonely, These Cats Became My Favorite Furry Colleagues
I'm an extrovert. It took me a long time to come to terms with it, but I realized that I needed to be surrounded by other people in order to survive. I love sharing laughs with friends and having people over, and I don't need a lot of alone time. So, when the pandemic hit and my employer shifted to remote work, adjusting to a new, isolating routine wasn't easy.
