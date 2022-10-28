ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Rumored 76ers Trade Target Predicted to be Moved Before Deadline

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Lqzj_0iqNYVl700

The deadline is still far away, but one former Sixers trade target is predicted to be moved in a few months.

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers ’ front office didn’t do much wheeling and dealing over the summer. As the team signed several prospects through free agency by landing PJ Tucker , Danuel House, and Montrezl Harrell , along with retaining James Harden , the team made just one trade.

On the night of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers dealt away their one draft pick to the Memphis Grizzlies. Along with the pick, the Sixers sent the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green. In return, the Sixers received the young veteran guard, De’Anthony Melton.

While Melton was the only prospect the Sixers traded for in the offseason, several rumors indicated that Morey attempted to make a move for the Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon as well.

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko , the Rockets fielded offers from the Sixers, Miami Heat , Milwaukee Bucks, and the Phoenix Suns . While that handful of teams attempted to make a move for Gordon on the night of the draft, the Sixers were consistently linked to Gordon much earlier.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia and several other contending suitors, the Rockets weren’t ready to part ways with the 33-year-old. Will that change in the near future? Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale predicts it will . With several “way-too-soon” trade deadline predictions, Favale writes begs the Rockets to send the veteran packing.

“Please, Houston, send this man somewhere else. His age (33) may be prohibitive, but he still offers outside shooting and rim pressure without nuking your perimeter defense. His contract will also come off the books unless his team wins a championship or he makes an All-Star roster.”

The Sixers currently have an open roster spot, and that probably won’t change anytime soon. After waiving Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe to free up a spot, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers noted that the team would like to keep the roster at 14 players, so if somebody does become available, the Sixers will have room already made.

Philadelphia would have to trade for Gordon’s services, which has already proven to be a challenging task. On several occasions, the Sixers reportedly discussed deals targeting Gordon, and discussions clearly haven’t gone far.

Even in the event that the Rockets realize they should get value for the veteran now before his contract runs out, the Sixers still might have trouble landing him.

In the past, the Rockets have shown an unwillingness to make a deal with their former general manager Daryl Morey. Since Gordon will generate interest from other organizations, the 76ers would potentially be overlooked by default.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Sixers down Wizards behind Harden’s historic night

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves without Joel Embiid for the second time in the past three games, and yet, they secured their third straight win. Behind James Harden’s 17-assist performance, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111. The joint effort of Harden and Tyrese Maxey proved to be the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy