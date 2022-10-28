After Chrisean backtracked on accusing the rapper of punching her, Blueface offers his side. The tumultuous relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has been a cause for concern. The young couple has been labeled as “toxic” by the masses as their ongoing fights—often physical—unravel on social media stages. The pair have been going strong, somewhat, for years after Chrisean appeared on the rapper’s online reality series, but their romance has been anything but happily ever after.

1 DAY AGO