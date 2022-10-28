Read full article on original website
Meek Mill Fans Are Disappointed After He Previews Ice Spice’s “Munch” Remix
Fans are not feeling Meek Mill’s recent snippet remixing Ice Spice’s “Munch.”. Over the past year, Meek Mill’s undergone some significant changes in his career. Expensive Pain didn’t leave up to the success of his post-prison project, Championships — commercially or critically. At the same time, he’s expressed his disdain with his working relationship with Atlantic Records.
Nelly Celebrates His 48th Birthday With Motown Themed Party
Jermaine Dupri, Johnta Austin, Brian Michael Cox and Nelly dressed as The Temptations. Nelly celebrated his birthday with some old fashioned, Motown fun this year. In honor the Grammy Award winning rapper’s 48th spin around the sun, he killed two birds with one stone Monday by celebrating his birthday on Halloween.
SleazyWorld Go’s Keeps His Momentum High With “Glitches” Ft. G Herbo
Sleazy WorldGo is on the cusp of having his breakout moment. The rapper’s gained significant support in the past year, thanks to a few records going viral on TikTok and Instagram. However, he’s been on go-mode since the beginning of 2022. He linked up with Offset for “Step 1” over the summer. Prior to that, he joined forces with Lil Baby for the remix of “Sleazy World.”
Blueface Responds To Chrisean Rock’s Injuries & Allegations
After Chrisean backtracked on accusing the rapper of punching her, Blueface offers his side. The tumultuous relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has been a cause for concern. The young couple has been labeled as “toxic” by the masses as their ongoing fights—often physical—unravel on social media stages. The pair have been going strong, somewhat, for years after Chrisean appeared on the rapper’s online reality series, but their romance has been anything but happily ever after.
Lil Baby Hilariously Learns GloRilla’s Signature Dance
The behind the scenes moment immediately went viral. Lil Baby is everywhere these days. Since dropping his third studio album It’s Only Me earlier this month, the ATL native has been pulling all the stops to promote the critically acclaimed body of work. Over the weekend, the “Heyy” rapper performed at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming Concert, among other heavy hitting artists, including Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick and GloRilla.
Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Heartfelt Message
Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
Long Live Takeoff: Fans Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper
Desiigner, Teyana Taylor, Yung Miami, Ugly God, Ja Rule and more pay tribute to Takeoff. The world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, who was pronounced dead at 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, TX this morning at a bowling alley. Reports claim that the rapper was struck with a bullet following a heated altercation during a dice game.
Gillie Da King Goes Off After Graphic Videos Of Takeoff Circulates
Gillie Da King calls out anyone sharing the graphic footage of Takeoff. Fans are rattled by the news of Takeoff this morning. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28. Though some information has been revealed to the public, much of it has been hearsay.
Quality Control Releases Statement On Takeoff’s Death: “We Are Devastated”
Coach K shared the touching statement with Migos fans. Fans, family and friends of Migos rapper Takeoff are still grieving the shocking loss the 28-year old’s life. On Tuesday morning (November 1), the Atlanta rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo.
Takeoff Spoke About It Being “Time To Give Me My Flowers” Days Before His Death
Takeoff spoke about wanting his flowers during a recent interview on “Drink Champs.”. Takeoff spoke about wanting to be respected now, not when he “ain’t here” during an interview with Drink Champs just days before his death. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday at the age of 28.
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Solidify Themselves As Halloween Queens With Iconic Costumes
Looks like Bardi may have done some of her brainstorming with Lizzo this year. Halloweekend is over for another year, but before October 31st officially comes to an end, celebrities continue to show off their creative (and sometimes kooky) costumes via social media, eliciting all kinds of reactions from famous friends and fans alike.
Kanye West Slams Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter
Kanye West called out the mother of George Floyd’s daughter on Instagram on Sunday. Kanye West went after the mother of George Floyd’s daughter in a statement on Instagram, Sunday, calling her out for threatening to sue Ye over his recent comments on Drink Champs. West had promoted conspiracy theories about the death of Floyd, linking it to fentanyl.
Chrisean Rock Shows Bruised Face Following Fight With Blueface
Chrisean was hysterical as she showed her busted nose and mouth. The internet’s most talked about couple is making headlines once again. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are infamous for breaking up to make up. They have gone from fighting each other’s relatives to licking feet, from arguing on social media to confessing their love for one another; from swearing they were finished to announcing the release of their new reality television show.
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photos Of Her Son With Tristan Thompson
The mom of two posted Halloween photos of her beautiful family. Khloe Kardashian has been on full-on family mode these days, raising her two young children. Since announcing the birth of her baby boy via surrogate earlier this year, the youngest Kardashian sister has opted to withhold photos of her son from the Internet — until now.
Rick Ross Tries A Jamaican Accent During Studio Session: Watch
Rick Ross is testing his accent skills. Rick Ross is a man of many talents. He’s an entrepreneur, a podcaster, and, of course, a prolific rapper. Now he’s trying to add another talent to his list: impersonator. In a clip posted on Instagram, Rozay gives his best shot...
Travis Scott Parties Solo In Miami After Listing Shared Beverly Hills Mansion With Kylie Jenner For Sale
The “SICKO MODE” star was spotted out on the town sans his co-parent after vehemently denying cheating allegations. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been in and out of the headlines for the last few weeks, most notably after a social media personality shared footage from a video shoot of the rappers that she was at, immediately causing cheating rumours to run rampant.
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
George Floyd’s Cousin Tells Kanye West To “Just Stop” Talking About Them
After he lashed out at the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Floyd’s cousin Tera Brown delivers a message from the family. Although pop culture interests have shifted due to the tragic passing of Takeoff, Kanye West’s name is still a topic of entertainment and political conversation. The once-billionaire Yeezy mogul has endured some hard hits over the past few weeks, but according to Ye, he’s taken it all in stride. What began as anti-Black Lives Matter rhetoric quickly eased into anti-Semitic talking points, and before West knew it, his empire began to crumble.
