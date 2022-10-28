Read full article on original website
Related
California's Most Dangerous Cities
California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
The Best Santa School In The World Is In Michigan
Santa's helpers will soon be out everywhere, and the place they learn their trade is right here in the Mitten State. The Class Of 2022 Just Graduated From The Charles W. Howard Santa School. "He errs who thinks Santa enters through the chimney. Santa enters through the heart." Charles W....
Two Michigan Guys Explore an Abandoned WW2 Bunker Complex
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Pearl Harbor, December 1941. It was the attack heard 'round the world that escalated World War II to higher levels. Not only that, but a whole village...
Who’s Responsible for These Spongebob Traffic Cones in Ohio?
Every once in a while, I really love the internet. On Tiktok, a construction worker's video recently went viral when he discovered that someone had painted a traffic cone to look like Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants. The video, with about 14 million views, can be seen below. It's from...
Why is TikTok Throwing Shade on Ohio?
It's easy to understand why Michigan makes fun of Ohio, but why is the whole world going after the Buckeye state?. Michiganders have made Ohio jokes for generations. The Michigan vs Ohio rivalry is long and strong. Two weeks ago a man from outside of the United States that goes by Manishh uploaded a video that has already been viewed 1.2 million times asking Americans this question,
October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”
This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0