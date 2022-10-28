Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Liberty News
Weekly Press Conference: Arkansas
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze gave his final thoughts on the BYU win, recapped the bye week and previewed this week’s game at Arkansas. Nationally ranked...
Liberty News
Men’s lacrosse attack stifled in second half at reigning ALC Champion Virginia Tech
Defending Atlantic Lacrosse Conference (ALC) tournament champion Virginia Tech demonstrated that it is the legitimate favorite to defend its title next spring on Saturday, when it hosted Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team and pulled away for a 16-7 victory at Virginian Marching Field in the shadow of Lane Stadium.
Liberty News
DIII Flames stretch winning streak to 7 by sweeping visiting Yellow Jackets
Liberty University’s College Hockey Federation (CHF) Division III men’s hockey team extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 4-0 at the LaHaye Ice Center by sweeping its series against ACCHL rival Georgia Tech. The Flames overcame a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory on Friday night before winning Saturday afternoon’s rematch, 2-1.
Liberty News
No. 1 Seed Liberty Moves into ASUN Title Game with 3-1 Win over No. 5 Seed EKU
The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames advanced to the ASUN title game with a 3-1 victory over the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Trailing 1-0 early, Liberty struck back with two goals right before halftime and then added another in the second half for the 3-1 win to move into the ASUN final for the second time in three seasons.
Liberty News
Strong Finish Pushes Flames Up Leaderboard at Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate
Five birdies on their last par-5 hole of the day allowed Liberty to move up the leaderboard during round two of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate on Saturday. All five players in the Flames’ starting five posted a birdie on the par-5, No. 6 hole (460 yards), giving Liberty the best round of the day on Saturday.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Earn Pair of Singles Victories and Doubles Triumph at Jimmy Powell Invite
The Lady Flames tennis team earned two singles victories and one doubles triumph on the final day of competition at Elon’s Jimmy Powell Invitational. Liberty’s two singles victories came from Maretha Burger and Micaela Ode Mitre. The duo was responsible for the Lady Flames’ lone doubles win on day two at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
Liberty News
Colonials renew friendly rivalry with Flames, storm ice after staging 4-1 upset at the LIC
Meeting Robert Morris University for the first time in 10 years, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team took a little while to warm up to their long-lost friends from Pennsylvania on Friday night. But the unranked Colonials (7-2-1) made themselves right at home in the LaHaye...
Liberty News
Flames’ top line helps blow open rematch against Colonials, a 9-2 rout
Four goals by Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team’s top line — from midway through the second period to midway through the third — helped turn a 2-1 contest in the rematch with Robert Morris (Pa.) University into a 9-2 triumph on Saturday night at the LaHaye Ice Center.
