Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Weekly Press Conference: Arkansas

Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze gave his final thoughts on the BYU win, recapped the bye week and previewed this week’s game at Arkansas. Nationally ranked...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

DIII Flames stretch winning streak to 7 by sweeping visiting Yellow Jackets

Liberty University’s College Hockey Federation (CHF) Division III men’s hockey team extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 4-0 at the LaHaye Ice Center by sweeping its series against ACCHL rival Georgia Tech. The Flames overcame a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory on Friday night before winning Saturday afternoon’s rematch, 2-1.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 1 Seed Liberty Moves into ASUN Title Game with 3-1 Win over No. 5 Seed EKU

The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames advanced to the ASUN title game with a 3-1 victory over the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Trailing 1-0 early, Liberty struck back with two goals right before halftime and then added another in the second half for the 3-1 win to move into the ASUN final for the second time in three seasons.
LYNCHBURG, VA

