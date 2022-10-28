ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

WLOS.com

"I'm there with you in spirit"; Catamounts star returns after loss of father last year

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every night, win or lose, happy or sad, busy or laying around - Kyla Allison had one thing she needed to do before calling it a day. "He's been on this ride my whole life," smiled Allison, the starting point guard for the Western Carolina Catamounts. "Biggest fan, biggest supporter. Always had my back with anything, first call. The one person I talk to every night before I go to sleep and close my eyes."
CULLOWHEE, NC
WLOS.com

ACA rallies to win 14th volleyball state title since 2000

Swannanoa — (WLOS) Facing the brink of elimination, the Asheville Christian Lions never stopped smiling. When their backs were against the wall, they never turned on one another. It's a championship mentality, and it's why the school has hung 13 volleyball state title banners since 2000. They have to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football: Media Reactions to Drake Maye’s Performance vs. Pitt

Drake Maye’s performance against a feisty Pitt defense, especially in the fourth quarter, has gotten a lot of attention from national football pundits. After Israel Abanikanda scored his third touchdown of the night with 10 minutes left in the third quarter to put the Panthers up 24-14, Drake Maye said “Enough of this shit” and led UNC’s offense on four straight touchdown drives, which put the game to bed.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WLOS.com

Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
SYLVA, NC
ashevillemade.com

Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition

“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WLOS.com

Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Students at Shining Rock Classical Academy will return to the classroom Tuesday after a flu outbreak forced the Haywood County school to close on Friday. The head of the school says 25% of the student population was unable to attend classes Thursday. A teacher workday was held Monday to allow time to clean and sanitize the school building.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
thevalleyecho.com

N.C. Glass Center to expand in Black Mountain with grant

An Asheville-based nonprofit organization that offers public access to glass studios and galleries has announced plans to open a second location in Black Mountain, allowing the organization to accommodate a growing roster of artists and students. The N.C. Glass Center, which has operated in the River Arts District since acquiring...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
ashevillemade.com

“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival

Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
ASHEVILLE, NC

