FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
Wise named Distinguished Alumni at Brevard College
BREVARD, N.C. — The Brevard College Alumni Association recently announced that William “Darr” Wise `48 was named Brevard Col
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
WLOS.com
"I'm there with you in spirit"; Catamounts star returns after loss of father last year
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every night, win or lose, happy or sad, busy or laying around - Kyla Allison had one thing she needed to do before calling it a day. "He's been on this ride my whole life," smiled Allison, the starting point guard for the Western Carolina Catamounts. "Biggest fan, biggest supporter. Always had my back with anything, first call. The one person I talk to every night before I go to sleep and close my eyes."
WLOS.com
ACA rallies to win 14th volleyball state title since 2000
Swannanoa — (WLOS) Facing the brink of elimination, the Asheville Christian Lions never stopped smiling. When their backs were against the wall, they never turned on one another. It's a championship mentality, and it's why the school has hung 13 volleyball state title banners since 2000. They have to...
WLOS.com
Five Bulldogs score in double figures as UNCA downs Milligan, 101-47, in exhibition game
Asheville — (WLOS) Five different UNC Asheville men’s basketball players scored in double figures to help fuel Asheville’s 101-47 victory over Milligan on Tuesday night at Kimmel Arena in an exhibition contest. “I thought we had a good turnout with a bunch of students coming out, which...
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Media Reactions to Drake Maye’s Performance vs. Pitt
Drake Maye’s performance against a feisty Pitt defense, especially in the fourth quarter, has gotten a lot of attention from national football pundits. After Israel Abanikanda scored his third touchdown of the night with 10 minutes left in the third quarter to put the Panthers up 24-14, Drake Maye said “Enough of this shit” and led UNC’s offense on four straight touchdown drives, which put the game to bed.
WLOS.com
Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
ACC Power Rankings: Who’s No. 2 behind Clemson? Off a horrible weekend, how about Notre Dame (wink-wink)?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Who’s the second-best team in the ACC behind Clemson?. We think we have the answer. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
WLOS.com
Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Students at Shining Rock Classical Academy will return to the classroom Tuesday after a flu outbreak forced the Haywood County school to close on Friday. The head of the school says 25% of the student population was unable to attend classes Thursday. A teacher workday was held Monday to allow time to clean and sanitize the school building.
thevalleyecho.com
N.C. Glass Center to expand in Black Mountain with grant
An Asheville-based nonprofit organization that offers public access to glass studios and galleries has announced plans to open a second location in Black Mountain, allowing the organization to accommodate a growing roster of artists and students. The N.C. Glass Center, which has operated in the River Arts District since acquiring...
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
North Carolina city sued over off-duty K-9 attack
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Hendersonville in relation to an off-duty K-9 attack that injured two in August of 2020.
WLOS.com
Asheville has highest cost of living of North Carolina cities, report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new cost of living report again puts Asheville as the highest in North Carolina. The report is the result of a survey by C2ER (Council of Community Economic Research), a Virginia-based research firm. It confirms the increases in the cost of living in Asheville...
bpr.org
Franklin to study feasibility of converting old Angel Medical Center into senior housing
There is a plan forming for the old Angel Medical Center building in Macon County, after a new hospital opened in Franklin in September. Plans for the old hospital building in downtown Franklin have been up in the air for almost five years. Franklin Town Manager Aime Owens says the...
Most of Western North Carolina’s ARPA funds have been decided. What about the remaining millions of dollars?
More than $26 million remains in pandemic recovery money in Western North Carolina. Four governments must decide how to spend the remaining millions before the end of 2024.
WLOS.com
Tales, ghostly sightings of the "Pink Lady" continue capturing the imagination of many
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains of Western North Carolina are home to many ghost stories, most notably, one of a young woman from the roaring 20’s who met her untimely death at the Omni Grove Park Inn. For nearly a hundred years, her story remains popular among staff and guest.
