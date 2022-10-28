ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker

The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
The List

The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News

For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Lets Loose On the Director Who ‘Was a Very Scary, Heavy Breathing, Critical Guy’

There aren’t many folks who can get this kind of response from her. It’s hard to believe, but Melody Thomas Scott has been playing stripper-turned-socialite Nikki Newman for a downright incredible 43 of The Young and the Restless’ 50 years on the air. But her credits go far beyond the daytime world as the actress has been working at her craft from a very young age.
SheKnows

Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean

In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
SheKnows

A Familiar Face Is About to Grow General Hospital’s ‘Millow’ Family

It’s been a while since we’ve seen General Hospital’s Wiley walking around Port Charles but that’s about to change… His portrayer, Viron Weaver, is once again back at the ABC Studios filming scenes. “So thrilled to be back with my General Hospital family and my GH doctor today!” the young actor shared on Tuesday, October 4, along with a photo of Tajh Bellow (TJ), Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).
SheKnows

Days Our Lives’ Latest Exit Makes a Total of Zero Sense

And then there were two? Back over the summer, the second season of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem treated fans to a long overdue Johnson family reunion as the entire clan gathered in Seattle — before being attacked and forcibly separated. We reconnected with the recently departed Lucas...
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
SheKnows

Surprise Return for a ‘True General Hospital Legend’

Almost five decades after her last General Hospital appearance as a regular cast member, Robin Blake returned to the show in the September 30 episode as a Metro Court patron. Long- — and we do mean long– — -time fans of ABC’s lone remaining daytime drama will recall that from 1964-76, she played Judy Clampett, who went from student nurse to full-fledged R.N. and became friends Tracy Adams, the hospital’s first Black doctor.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Her Ex Celebrate Parents Weekend With Their Son Who’s… Wait, How Can He Be So Grown Up Already?

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress made memories with family and friends. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) joined family and friends for a special weekend to honor her “favorite son.” Her only son in question was John Michael Wright, who she shares with ex-husband John Wright. “Parents weekend...
Page Six

‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke

NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Sharon Case Unpacks Her Character’s Unfinished Business — and the ‘Heartfelt Apology’ She Needs to Make

“Bygones” ain’t gonna cut it. Following the 2012 marriage of The Young and the Restless’ Sharon and Victor, things became, to put it mildly, messy. And then messier. And then downright ugly. By now, a decade has passed since that polarizing storyline, yet it never really… concluded. “Obviously, a lot of drama between them ensued after that,” Sharon Case tells Soap Opera Digest. “Sharon married Tucker because she was covering up that Victor was alive… so she could take over Newman Enterprises.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’

In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!

