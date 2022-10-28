Read full article on original website
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Brytni Sarpy Leaving?
Brytni Sarpy's contract status with 'The Young and the Restless' is questioned after her character Elena Dawson leaves Genoa City.
The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker
The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News
For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Lets Loose On the Director Who ‘Was a Very Scary, Heavy Breathing, Critical Guy’
There aren’t many folks who can get this kind of response from her. It’s hard to believe, but Melody Thomas Scott has been playing stripper-turned-socialite Nikki Newman for a downright incredible 43 of The Young and the Restless’ 50 years on the air. But her credits go far beyond the daytime world as the actress has been working at her craft from a very young age.
Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean
In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man
Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
A Familiar Face Is About to Grow General Hospital’s ‘Millow’ Family
It’s been a while since we’ve seen General Hospital’s Wiley walking around Port Charles but that’s about to change… His portrayer, Viron Weaver, is once again back at the ABC Studios filming scenes. “So thrilled to be back with my General Hospital family and my GH doctor today!” the young actor shared on Tuesday, October 4, along with a photo of Tajh Bellow (TJ), Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).
Days Our Lives’ Latest Exit Makes a Total of Zero Sense
And then there were two? Back over the summer, the second season of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem treated fans to a long overdue Johnson family reunion as the entire clan gathered in Seattle — before being attacked and forcibly separated. We reconnected with the recently departed Lucas...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Walked Out of an Interview With the ‘Titanic’ Casting Director
One of Eric Braeden's biggest acting roles was in James Cameron's 'Titanic,' where he played a wealthy man from first class.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Blindsided’ Brooke Gets the Chance of a Lifetime
What happens next on The Bold and the Beautiful is not going to seem to Brooke like a good thing. In fact, she’s going to see it as catastrophic. The end of the world. Complete and total disaster. But it is, in fact, a golden opportunity wrapped in a bow and laid at her feet.
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Surprise Return for a ‘True General Hospital Legend’
Almost five decades after her last General Hospital appearance as a regular cast member, Robin Blake returned to the show in the September 30 episode as a Metro Court patron. Long- — and we do mean long– — -time fans of ABC’s lone remaining daytime drama will recall that from 1964-76, she played Judy Clampett, who went from student nurse to full-fledged R.N. and became friends Tracy Adams, the hospital’s first Black doctor.
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Her Ex Celebrate Parents Weekend With Their Son Who’s… Wait, How Can He Be So Grown Up Already?
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress made memories with family and friends. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) joined family and friends for a special weekend to honor her “favorite son.” Her only son in question was John Michael Wright, who she shares with ex-husband John Wright. “Parents weekend...
‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke
NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
Young & Restless’ Sharon Case Unpacks Her Character’s Unfinished Business — and the ‘Heartfelt Apology’ She Needs to Make
“Bygones” ain’t gonna cut it. Following the 2012 marriage of The Young and the Restless’ Sharon and Victor, things became, to put it mildly, messy. And then messier. And then downright ugly. By now, a decade has passed since that polarizing storyline, yet it never really… concluded. “Obviously, a lot of drama between them ensued after that,” Sharon Case tells Soap Opera Digest. “Sharon married Tucker because she was covering up that Victor was alive… so she could take over Newman Enterprises.
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
