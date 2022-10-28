Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Universal CEO speaks positively of company’s AB5-driven hiring plan in California
Universal Logistics executives held their first earnings call with analysts since its possible precedent-setting deal with the Teamsters in California and the few references to the AB5-driven agreement were, not surprisingly, positive. The company, which has a major drayage operation in Southern California, signed the deal in late August and...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
freightwaves.com
Ruan acquires Michigan-based dedicated carrier NTB
Ruan announced Friday it has acquired regional dedicated carrier National Truck Brokers, Inc. (NTB). Based near Grand Rapids, Michigan, NTB is a family-owned carrier with more than 235 trucks, 830 trailers and 270 employees, hauling freight for grocery stores across the Midwest. The fleet will continue to operate separately under the NTB banner.
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck expects higher profit on better business conditions
Daimler Truck Holding AG expects to earn more money in 2022 than it initially expected on strong vehicle sales in a better-than-expected third quarter. Daimler split from luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz AG into a stand-alone company in December. It released preliminary figures in advance of its earnings report on Nov. 11.
NASDAQ
Visa Is an Expensive Stock -- Is It a Buy if Recession Strikes?
Visa (NYSE: V) just put up more than respectable numbers to close out its 2022 fiscal year, and the market is reacting with little more than a shrug. Such is life in a bear market. It takes a lot of positive news to make a meaningful impact. That being said,...
freightwaves.com
Terminal, port infrastructure projects find public, private partners
There were a slew of terminal and port infrastructure project updates announced this past week. Here are just a few:. DOT gives over $703M to 41 port infrastructure projects nationwide. Forty-one projects in 23 states and one territory are the recipients of more than $703 million in grant funding from...
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: Tricks or treats? World of logistics has big bag of rocks
Logistics managers are the Charlie Brown of Halloween. While the Peanuts gang all got tasty treats, Charlie Brown got rocks. Let’s be honest, logistics managers all over the world are being handed boulders. Nothing like a variety of headwinds to weigh down the flow of trade. Here’s a look...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret
Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
Zacks.com
Look Beyond Profit, Pick These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows
PUBGY - Free Report) , Jabil Inc. (. JBL - Free Report) , AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (. AMN - Free Report) and A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) are worth buying. This is because, even though profit is a company’s goal, cash is necessary for its...
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
freightwaves.com
As big retailers fret over holiday sales, SMBs are poised for success
Much has been written about the inventory glut facing big-box retailers like Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) and online-only outlets like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), but that has not dampened the outlook for holiday sales, it has just lowered expectations. Deloitte, in September, predicted holiday sales would increase between...
Murphy calls for national security review of foreign investors in Musk Twitter acquisition consortium
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called on Monday for a Committee on Foreign Investment investigation into Saudi Arabian investors in Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover. “Today I am requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment — which reviews acquisitions of U.S. businesses by foreign buyers — to conduct an investigation into the national security implications of Saudi Arabia’s purchase of Twitter,” wrote Murphy.
Zacks.com
5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
freightwaves.com
Reported federal probes reignite concerns over TuSimple’s China dealings
A report of multiple federal probes of autonomous trucking developer TuSimple Holdings is reawakening concerns of coziness with China that led the U.S. government to take limited oversight of the company in February. The FBI, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States...
NASDAQ
Is IBM Still a Great Dividend Stock?
If you had asked me for a great dividend stock ten years ago, I wouldn't even have paused to think about it. International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) was the obvious choice for income investors back then. IBM was a superstar in 2012. Other companies were lined up to copy Big...
freightwaves.com
What you’ll learn at FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival this week
The hottest FreightTech event of the season, the 2022 Future of Freight Festival, kicks off Tuesday in FreightWaves’ stomping ground in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This year’s F3 will run Tuesday through Thursday, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. The event will be based at the Chattanooga Convention Center, with interactive sponsor kiosks and a full three-day slate of thought-provoking speakers on tap.
freightwaves.com
Uber Freight, Transplace now 1 operation with a wall on proprietary data
The merger between Uber Freight and Transplace was made final months ago. The more practical amalgamation of the companies — combining their offerings on one platform — now has been completed as well. The Transplace name will be less prominent as a result. As Frank McGuigan, the president...
A Look Into Gilead Sciences's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD rose by 26.52%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Gilead Sciences has. According to the Gilead Sciences's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 8, 2022, total debt is at $26.22 billion, with $25.20 billion in long-term debt and $1.02 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $4.74 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $21.48 billion.
