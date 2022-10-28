ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupont, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?

Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
CARNATION, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede

Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Tacoma artist makes magical worlds in miniature

TACOMA, Wash. — There are some artists who look up to the heavens for inspiration. Russell Barnes looks in the other direction. "I'm looking for the small details that most people overlook," Barnes said. "I'm taking my time and I walk in the woods like I lost my keys."
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday

A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflective pond on the Washington state Capitol Campus has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
OLYMPIA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme

SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Rolls Out Guaranteed Admissions Program for High Schoolers

Starting with the Class of 2023, school districts throughout Washington will be participating in the Guaranteed Admissions Program (GAP). Students in the Bellevue School District, Lake Washington School District, Northshore School District and others may be eligible for guaranteed admissions to five of Washington’s public four-year institutions. This includes Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, The Evergreen State College, Washington State University and Western Washington University.
BELLEVUE, WA
historylink.org

The Bubbleator at Seattle Center carries its final passengers on October 1, 1980.

On October 1, 1980, the bubble-shaped plexiglass elevator known as the Bubbleator, which carried millions of visitors between floors at the Washington State Coliseum during the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, transports its final passengers. The 19-foot-diametter, 3,000-pound hydraulic elevator was built for the World of Tomorrow exhibit at a cost of $65,000. After the fair ended, the structure was re-installed in the Food Circus, today known as the Armory, where it ran between three floors, but a planned renovation to the building excluded the Bubbleator. It was put up for public auction but drew no bids. The structure was donated to Children’s Hospital with the hope it could be incorporated into a play area. When that idea fell through, the Bubbleator was disassembled and stored in a warehouse on Lake Union. In 1985, Seattle Post-Intelligencer staffer Gene Achziger paid $1,000 for the Bubbleator, moved it to Des Moines, and incorporated into his home as a greenhouse.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy