KING-5
Seattle Jewish community responds to antisemitism
There's a growing concern over antisemitic incidents across the country and here in Seattle. This comes after racist social media comments by a well-known celebrity.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?
Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
Purple haze: The battle over WA state's political no-man's-lands
One drizzling afternoon earlier this month, I stood in the Issaquah home of King County Councilmember Sarah Perry, who was hosting a couple dozen doorbellers to help re-elect U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier. It’s an unassuming point on the map: a hamlet tucked away near the Cascade Mountains, bombarded that day...
Washington state school district appoints board director who once labeled cops ‘pigs,’ encouraged riots
A Washington state woman who once railed against police during a speech and seemed to be encouraging a riot has been appointed to a position on a city school board.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
KING-5
Tacoma haunted house a must-see Halloween attraction
Kevin Getman's birthday falls on Halloween. In celebration, he ramps up his haunted house every year.
Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede
Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Auditor’s office censors online political speech, calls voting on Election Day ‘misinformation’
Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall’s office coordinated with local and federal officials to remove constitutionally protected speech from social media sites and YouTube. It believes telling voters to submit ballots on election day is “dangerous” and is even proactively seeking content to report and censor. In an...
Chronicle
Quinault Indian Nation Works to Close ‘Digital Gap’ With New Cable Landing Station
Aiming to narrow the “digital divide” in under-served and rural communities, the Quinault Indian Nation announced Wednesday its plan to construct an indigenous-owned subsea cable landing station on the Washington Coast — the first of its kind — with the launch of Toptana Technologies, a Quinault-owned business venture and network provider.
KING-5
Tacoma artist makes magical worlds in miniature
TACOMA, Wash. — There are some artists who look up to the heavens for inspiration. Russell Barnes looks in the other direction. "I'm looking for the small details that most people overlook," Barnes said. "I'm taking my time and I walk in the woods like I lost my keys."
Tri-City Herald
Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday
A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflective pond on the Washington state Capitol Campus has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
nbcrightnow.com
15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme
SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
thewatchdogonline.com
WA Rolls Out Guaranteed Admissions Program for High Schoolers
Starting with the Class of 2023, school districts throughout Washington will be participating in the Guaranteed Admissions Program (GAP). Students in the Bellevue School District, Lake Washington School District, Northshore School District and others may be eligible for guaranteed admissions to five of Washington’s public four-year institutions. This includes Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, The Evergreen State College, Washington State University and Western Washington University.
KUOW
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Covid emergency measures end Monday, Oct. 31, in both Seattle and Washington state. Those emergency orders include protections for tenants who fall behind on their rent. KUOW looked into what their expiration means for renters and their landlords. During the Covid emergency, many layers of tenant protections were put in...
historylink.org
The Bubbleator at Seattle Center carries its final passengers on October 1, 1980.
On October 1, 1980, the bubble-shaped plexiglass elevator known as the Bubbleator, which carried millions of visitors between floors at the Washington State Coliseum during the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, transports its final passengers. The 19-foot-diametter, 3,000-pound hydraulic elevator was built for the World of Tomorrow exhibit at a cost of $65,000. After the fair ended, the structure was re-installed in the Food Circus, today known as the Armory, where it ran between three floors, but a planned renovation to the building excluded the Bubbleator. It was put up for public auction but drew no bids. The structure was donated to Children’s Hospital with the hope it could be incorporated into a play area. When that idea fell through, the Bubbleator was disassembled and stored in a warehouse on Lake Union. In 1985, Seattle Post-Intelligencer staffer Gene Achziger paid $1,000 for the Bubbleator, moved it to Des Moines, and incorporated into his home as a greenhouse.
