Asheville, NC

wspa.com

Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
CULLOWHEE, NC
WLOS.com

Victim blocked by suspect vehicle while trying to drive, robbed at gunpoint

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Detectives with the Asheville Police Department (APD) are investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly after midnight Saturday after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint. APD patrol officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street, shortly after midnight...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect alleged to have committed an armed robbery Saturday night. The departments said officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street just after midnight on Saturday after a man told police he had been robbed at gunpoint.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

Buncombe County Sheriff faces challenger

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Two candidates are in the running for Buncombe County Sheriff. Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Quentin Miller has been serving since 2018. He faces Republican challenger Trey McDonald. Miller formerly worked for the Asheville Police Department. When asked about his main focus, he said it's getting fentanyl...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

SUV crashes into Asheville home, killing driver, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man was killed over the weekend when his SUV ran off the road and into a home, police said. Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department, said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Chapel Road, in south Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Family remembers Upstate man shot and killed outside club

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been one year since Torri Pone, 27, was shot and killed outside of a Greenville Club. FOX Carolina covered this back in November 2021. Pone was fatally shot after an altercation at Club Reign. Read about it here. Keoki Harris was arrested for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after crashing into back of home in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday afternoon. Officers said the crash happened near West Chapel Road at around 2:28 p.m. on October 28, 2022. According to officers, the driver was traveling along West Chapel Road...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers looking for person of interest from indecent exposure incident

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department said officers are searching for a person of interest from a recent incident at a Walmart in Travelers Rest. Officers said the incident involved Indecent Exposure and Assault and Battery. They added that it happened sometime on Sunday, October...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Police Charge Man with Assault, Drug and Burglary

Asheville -- Ocotober 28, 2022: Patrol officers of the Asheville Police Department apprehended a man for breaking and entering after a brief foot chase that also resulted in accusations of drug possession,. assault, and other offenses. Around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, patrol officers went to the 20 block of South...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC

