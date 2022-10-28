Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wspa.com
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
FOX Carolina
Husband, wife sue NC police department after ‘brutal’ K-9 attack
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A husband and wife are suing the Hendersonville Police Department after they were attacked by one of its K-9 officers in 2020, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit states that on Aug. 2, 2020, a Hendersonville officer allowed his K-9, a Belgian Malinois, to roam...
WLOS.com
Suspect with "significant criminal history" faces several felony charges, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Black Mountain resident is in jail facing several felony charges. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says Eric Joseph Gaines has been charged with the following:. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Two Counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods. Felony Possession...
Morganton man convicted after killing long-time friend in 2020
MORGANTON, N.C. — A man from Morganton was convicted of second-degree murder this past week after shooting his friend in the chest with a shotgun back in December of 2020. According to the 36th District Attorney’s Office, George Lee Allison was found guilty on Friday for the killing of Brandon Adams.
Affidavits: Pair ‘packaged’ body of overdose victim, dumped at South Holston Lake
The man whose body was found at South Holston Lake Thursday died of a heroin overdose at a hotel and his body was "packaged" and taken to the lake, according to affidavits charging the people allegedly involved.
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
WLOS.com
1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
WLOS.com
Victim blocked by suspect vehicle while trying to drive, robbed at gunpoint
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Detectives with the Asheville Police Department (APD) are investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly after midnight Saturday after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint. APD patrol officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street, shortly after midnight...
wspa.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect alleged to have committed an armed robbery Saturday night. The departments said officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street just after midnight on Saturday after a man told police he had been robbed at gunpoint.
WYFF4.com
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County Sheriff faces challenger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Two candidates are in the running for Buncombe County Sheriff. Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Quentin Miller has been serving since 2018. He faces Republican challenger Trey McDonald. Miller formerly worked for the Asheville Police Department. When asked about his main focus, he said it's getting fentanyl...
WYFF4.com
SUV crashes into Asheville home, killing driver, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man was killed over the weekend when his SUV ran off the road and into a home, police said. Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department, said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Chapel Road, in south Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Family remembers Upstate man shot and killed outside club
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been one year since Torri Pone, 27, was shot and killed outside of a Greenville Club. FOX Carolina covered this back in November 2021. Pone was fatally shot after an altercation at Club Reign. Read about it here. Keoki Harris was arrested for...
WLOS.com
Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, running into occupied home, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says patrol officers responded to the scene of a crash near the 1000 block of West Chapel Road around 2:28 p.m. on Oct. 29. Officials say 43-year-old...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after crashing into back of home in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday afternoon. Officers said the crash happened near West Chapel Road at around 2:28 p.m. on October 28, 2022. According to officers, the driver was traveling along West Chapel Road...
wcyb.com
Man arrested after vandalizing multiple vehicles in Johnson City bar parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after investigators say multiple vehicles were vandalized in a Johnson City bar parking lot on Sunday. According to police, officers responded to New Beginnings on Bristol Highway at around 1 a.m. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Williams was highly intoxicated and...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for person of interest from indecent exposure incident
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department said officers are searching for a person of interest from a recent incident at a Walmart in Travelers Rest. Officers said the incident involved Indecent Exposure and Assault and Battery. They added that it happened sometime on Sunday, October...
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Charge Man with Assault, Drug and Burglary
Asheville -- Ocotober 28, 2022: Patrol officers of the Asheville Police Department apprehended a man for breaking and entering after a brief foot chase that also resulted in accusations of drug possession,. assault, and other offenses. Around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, patrol officers went to the 20 block of South...
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
WLOS.com
Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
Comments / 0