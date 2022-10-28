Read full article on original website
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure LawLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Richardson Animal Shelter in need of dog adoptions with kennel full
The Richardson Animal Shelter is need of adoptions from the community after reaching its maximum capacity. (Courtesy Richardson Animal Shelter) The Richardson Animal Shelter is in need of dog adoptions after reaching full capacity at its kennel. The shelter, located at 1330 Columbia Drive, Richardson, had more than 50 dogs...
Dog bites have surged as number of Dallas animal control officers plummet
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - 5-year-old Kavaughn was walking home from the school bus on his birthday in February when a dog roaming his Dallas apartment complex lunged.Neighbors saw it lock its jaws around his face and neck."The dog was shaking him like a rag doll," recalled Abrienne Brown.The attack, which nearly claimed his life, was one of 805 involving loose dogs reported to the city of Dallas over the fiscal year that ended in September.Data provided by Dallas Animal Services shows that's a big jump from previous years when the number never topped 620.You may remember the city made its loose...
WFAA
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
Would You Dare Stay In The Murder Room Of The Most Haunted Hotel In Dallas On Halloween?
Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
fortworthreport.org
Where I live: Tiny home on Lake Grapevine is ‘heaven on earth’
Twenty years ago, I started a wedding venue on Lake Grapevine called Paradise Cove. I remember the first time I came out and saw the property, I thought how perfect it would be to live here with the breathtaking lake views. At the time, it didn’t seem possible. Then,...
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
papercitymag.com
With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future
Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
Happy Halloween: 2 Texas cities among best in the nation for witches, study says
It's Halloween and if you want to get in touch with your spiritual side, you may want to read further.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams
5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dia de Los Muertos Parade Draws Thousands to Downtown Dallas
On an otherwise gloomy Saturday, Dallas City Hall was blanketed in color and alive with music and dance as thousands packed the plaza to celebrate the city's Dia de Los Muertos parade and festival. "It is fun to see what they're selling and try different foods and just to see...
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
The 'People's Fridge' stolen from Oak Cliff store; owners share surveillance to help catch thieves
DALLAS — An Oak Cliff refrigerator meant to help people in need during the pandemic has been stolen. Hundreds of people relied on it weekly to get food. Now, the owner of the store where the refrigerator once sat is sharing surveillance video with WFAA, hoping to catch the suspects.
Video Shows the Moment Two Pickups Collide at an Arlington Intersection
This right here is why I always slow down a bit at intersections, even though I have a green light. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen someone blow through a red light like it’s not even there. It was bad enough before the invention of the smartphone, but it’s gotten so much worse in the era of distracted driving.
CW33 NewsFix
Check out all the work that goes into the Gaylord Texan’s iconic ICE! exhibit
DALLAS (KDAF) — Now that Halloween has come and gone, Christmas is right around the corner, and of course, the Christmas Capital of Texas is getting a head start. ICE! has officially returned to the Gaylord Texan. The Polar Express is making a stop this season and it looks amazing and they’re not even finished yet, they still have some ways to go.
McKinney homeowner's camera captures someone placing candy into bowl on front porch
MCKINNEY, Texas — A man dressed in all black walked onto a homeowner's porch on Halloween night and put candy into a bowl, based on video obtained by the McKinney Police Department. McKinney Police shared the video Tuesday afternoon, which shows a man dressed in all black with gloves...
fox4news.com
Plano man, pet killed in early morning fire
PLANO, Texas - Plano fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a home that killed a 58-year-old man and one of his pets. Flames covered the home off Simpkins Drive in Plano early Monday morning. "[The] flames were massive," said neighbor Zach Colburn. Colburn told FOX...
North Texas stores celebrate interest in $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Lottery retailers in North Texas are seeing more interest in Powerball with Monday’s jackpot estimated at $1 billion a few hours before the drawing.
