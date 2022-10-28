Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football position previews: Week 9
BOSTON -- It's starting to get late in the fantasy football season, and owners have very little margin for error.If you need a little assistance heading into your Week 9 matchup, we have you covered. CBS Sports' Heath Cummings breaks down the best plays at each position to put you in the best position to win.Here are Cummings' position previews for Week 9:QuarterbackBuffalo's Josh Allen vs. NY Jets, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes vs. Tennessee, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts @ Houston (on Thursday night), Cincinnati's Joe Burrow vs. Carolina, and Arizona's Kyler Murray vs. Seattle round out the Top 5 QB plays...
NFL Week 9 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 9 NFL schedule
There are 13 games on the NFL Week 9 schedule, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans game on Thursday Night Football and ending with a Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 9 NFL game. ...
Douglas Has Big Decision If Wilson Is Not Ready For New York
New York Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson's performance Sunday against the New England Patriots was nothing new for Gang Green fans. They've seen Bill Belichick dismantle the green and white's dreams, one quarterback at a time. In fact, first-round draft pick quarterbacks are a Belichick specialty. He usually has them "seeing ghosts" or old Bill just has the Jets' QB's throw his Patriots the ball at very inopportune times.
Just How Good Has Kevin Huerter Played for The Sacramento Kings?
Nothing makes me happier than seeing Kevin Huerter succeed in the NBA. The former Shen standout and Clifton Park native has found a new home this season with the Sacramento Kings. He is coming off of back to back games where he had more than 25 points. He is currently averaging 18.3 points per game with the Kings. He looks even more confident and comfortable especially from beyond the arch. Huerter also doesn't have to deal with Trae Young passing him the ball anymore. The only difficult part is trying to watch his games because they are on the west coast and typically start at 10 p.m.
