Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Memorial Library To Hold “Hopes & Dreams” Fall Fundraiser On Saturday, November 5
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “During the year we have several fundraisers, but this is our very big one that we plan for all year…it’s a very special event.”. The Beaver Memorial Library will be holding its annual Fall Fundraiser on Saturday, November 5 at its location on College Avenue. The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30, and tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The ticket will include a snack box and complimentary beverage. Sue Ann Curtis of the Beaver Memorial Library gave a preview of this fun evening event on the November 1 edition of A.M. Beaver County with Matt Drzik.
beavercountyradio.com
Beautification Award Winner Announced by Hopewell Township
(Photos courtesy of Brian Hufnagel) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township announced the winner of the Beautification Award in the township. The award was given to Brian and Lori Hufangel. The Hufangel’s and their two children have been decorating for Halloween for the past five years. This year, they...
beavercountyradio.com
“Baby Bello” To Become Hub For Events & Small Gatherings In Beaver Falls
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Our hope is that it won’t just be these kind of five activities, but that those will be really dynamic and fluid as the time and as the people in the community change.”. Renee Suhr spoke to Matt Drzik about the establishment of the “Baby...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Radio Celebrates Center At The Mall’s New Cafe’
(Photos taken by Frank Sparks, Ray Blackham and Mark Peterson) (Monaca, Pa.) Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks and Ray Blackham did a live broadcast from the brand new Café’ at the Center at the Mall in the Beaver Valley Mall on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022. There was plenty of entertainment and food for everyone as members of the center celebrated the new Café with Beaver County Radio.
beavercountyradio.com
Young Child Hit by Car in Aliquippa
(Aliquippa, Pa.) A young boy was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of Grand Avenue in Aliquippa around 6PM last night. There is no word on his injuries or condition at this time. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is...
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Police Held Active Shooter Training Friday
(Photos of the active shooter training at Ambridge High School are Courtesy of the Ambridge Police Department) (Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Borough Police Department and the Ambridge Area School District held Active Shooter Training at the Ambridge High School last Friday. Police Chief John Deluca said that officers spent the day with the school staff for tactical training.
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured in Cooking Incident in New Sewickley Township
(New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, Pa.) New Sewickley Township Police Chief Ron Leindecker reported that police and firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the township Sunday night. Upon arrival, Chief Leindecker said a male was cooking hard boiled eggs when he fell, the water boiled down burning the eggs., causing smoke damage to the home.
beavercountyradio.com
Monaca Man Arrested for Public Drunkenness After Urinating In Thursday’s Dining Room
(Bridgewater, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they arrested 42-year-old Jack Mullen, of Monaca at Thursday’s Bar/Restaurant on Saturday evening, October 29, 2022 on a charge of public drunkenness after Troopers were dispatched to the restaurant concerning a disorderly male. According to the report, during the...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Football Player Threatens A Teammate With a Gun After Argument on Bus
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa Police Department was dispatched to the Aliquippa high school Wednesday evening following an offsite practice of the Aliquippa Football Team. Aliquippa Police Sgt. Nicholas D’Arrigo said an argument occurred on the team bus. The unnamed victim reported to police that 18-year-old Jonathan King left the school and came back with a firearm and cocked it, chambering one round, and pointed it at him. Police secured the parking lot as they searched for King. Some of the players who were outside told Police that King took off down Main Street hill. Coach Mike Warfield told police he took the firearm off King. Warfield turned over the weapon to officers. The juvenile left the school on foot and came to the police department for questioning.
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man’s Truck Stolen Later Involved in Beaver County Hit and Run
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to the Green Meadow Trailer Court in New Beaver Lawrence County for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that a 2022 Silver Ford Explorer Sport trac...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Charged in Northside Pittsburgh Shooting in October that Killed Three
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 21 -year-old Jaylone Hines has been charged by authorities with criminal homicide in in connection with a North Side Pittsburgh shooting on October 15, 2022 that killed three people. Authorities say that Hines is responsible for the deaths of 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic, and 59- year-old Betty Averytt who...
beavercountyradio.com
No One Injured When Deer Runs Out in Front of Vehicle On I-376 in Chippewa
(Chippewa Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle incident along I-376 in Chippewa Township yesterday around 4:50 PM. Upon arriving and investigating it was 54-year-old Lori Perhach of Columbiana Ohio was driving a 2019...
beavercountyradio.com
Police: Gun Found in River After Shooting Outside Pittsburgh Church
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered a gun believed to have been thrown off a bridge by a suspect after a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said a river rescue team working off the McKees Rocks Bridge on Sunday morning was able to locate a firearm matching the description of the firearm used in Friday’s shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church. Officials said the weapon found had a bullet in the chamber and had been reported stolen in Shaler Township. A man and a teenager face attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts.
Comments / 0