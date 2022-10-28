ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Department of Wildlife

Ohio – Reports from around the Ohio area by ODNR. During an Ohio Division of Wildlife controlled dove hunt at a wildlife area, State Wildlife Officer Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, contacted a subject sitting near a numbered stake. Officer Elster checked for the subject’s hunting license and controlled hunting permit. The subject did not have a permit to hunt at that location. Officer Elster informed the subject that stake belonged to another permit holder, and he was not allowed to sit there. Officer Elster then found that the subject’s gun was capable of holding more than three rounds. Dove hunting requires a shotgun that can hold no more than three rounds. The subject was issued a summons for hunting migratory birds with a gun capable of holding more than three rounds.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Food For The Hungry winter grant application now open

MOUNT VERNON — Food For The Hungry has established a financial goal of $250,000 and hopes to collect as many non-perishable food items as the community can donate. The Food For The Hungry of Knox County’s grant application process for the 2022 campaign is now open and will remain open until Tuesday, Nov. 15 at noon. Applications submitted after noon on Nov. 15 will not be accepted.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Community joins staff at Knox Learning Center Halloween festivities

MOUNT VERNON – Several members of the community joined staff at the Knox Learning Center Monday to create Halloween fun for students. The school is operated by the Knox Educational Service Center. “We are always grateful when adults in the community interact in our school events. It’s positive enrichment...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

METRICH reports prescription take back totals throughout north central Ohio

MANSFIELD -- On October 29, 2022 the METRICH Enforcement Unit along with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Larry W. Marshall

Larry W. Marshall, age 73, of Howard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 15, 1948, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late George and Evelyn (Derrenberger) Marshall. Larry was a dairy farmer for his whole life. These last few years...
HOWARD, OH
Knox Pages

Duane Edward Shaw

Duane Edward Shaw, age 77, of Mount Vernon passed away at his home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. In keeping with Duane’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private service.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Juvenile Charged with School Bomb Threat

[Canal Winchester Ohio, November 1, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date deputies. responded to a reported bomb threat at the Canal Winchester Middle School. School officials coordinated a temporary evacuation while the school was searched by Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Columbus Fire Department. A thorough search was conducted utilizing the Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad Canine Unit. No explosive device was located and no injuries were reported as a result of the evacuation.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – October 31, 2022

A Union County Deputy met with a Hardin County Deputy to take custody of Isa J. Thomas, age 47 of Marysville for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 8:08am Arrest Warrant. A deputy went to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center to take custody...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Linda L. Wareham

Linda F. Wareham, age 84, of Fredericktown passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital.. Friends may call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown from 4-5pm. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 5pm, with Pastor Chris Kinner officiating. To...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
wymt.com

Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted on charges in Ohio

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A call about a missing person in Laurel County ended with a Clay County man arrested on unrelated charges Friday. Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department responded around 10:00 a.m. Friday to a call about a potential missing person. Deputies say that 37-year-old Kevin...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

