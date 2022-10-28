Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon recognizes & commemorates the 100th anniversary of Williams Flowers
MOUNT VERNON -- The City of Mount Vernon has officially recognized and wishes to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Williams Flowers. WHEREAS, Williams Flowers was incorporated in 1922; and WHEREAS, Williams Flowers is a full-service, family-owned and operated florist business serving all of Knox County; and.
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio Department of Wildlife
Ohio – Reports from around the Ohio area by ODNR. During an Ohio Division of Wildlife controlled dove hunt at a wildlife area, State Wildlife Officer Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, contacted a subject sitting near a numbered stake. Officer Elster checked for the subject’s hunting license and controlled hunting permit. The subject did not have a permit to hunt at that location. Officer Elster informed the subject that stake belonged to another permit holder, and he was not allowed to sit there. Officer Elster then found that the subject’s gun was capable of holding more than three rounds. Dove hunting requires a shotgun that can hold no more than three rounds. The subject was issued a summons for hunting migratory birds with a gun capable of holding more than three rounds.
Knox Pages
Food For The Hungry winter grant application now open
MOUNT VERNON — Food For The Hungry has established a financial goal of $250,000 and hopes to collect as many non-perishable food items as the community can donate. The Food For The Hungry of Knox County’s grant application process for the 2022 campaign is now open and will remain open until Tuesday, Nov. 15 at noon. Applications submitted after noon on Nov. 15 will not be accepted.
Knox Pages
Community joins staff at Knox Learning Center Halloween festivities
MOUNT VERNON – Several members of the community joined staff at the Knox Learning Center Monday to create Halloween fun for students. The school is operated by the Knox Educational Service Center. “We are always grateful when adults in the community interact in our school events. It’s positive enrichment...
Knox Pages
METRICH reports prescription take back totals throughout north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- On October 29, 2022 the METRICH Enforcement Unit along with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.
Knox Pages
Larry W. Marshall
Larry W. Marshall, age 73, of Howard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 15, 1948, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late George and Evelyn (Derrenberger) Marshall. Larry was a dairy farmer for his whole life. These last few years...
Knox Pages
Nearly 250 properties change hands in October
MOUNT VERNON — The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for October 1 through Oct. 31, 2022.
Licking County Christmas tree farm reopens after fire earlier this year
GRANVILLE, Ohio — After a fire damaged two greenhouses at Timbuck Farms in Licking County earlier this year, the owner, Jim Gibson, is ready to welcome crowds back to the farm. "Back on March 15 I got a phone call that the building was on fire, it definitely was...
Knox Pages
Duane Edward Shaw
Duane Edward Shaw, age 77, of Mount Vernon passed away at his home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. In keeping with Duane’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private service.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Juvenile Charged with School Bomb Threat
[Canal Winchester Ohio, November 1, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date deputies. responded to a reported bomb threat at the Canal Winchester Middle School. School officials coordinated a temporary evacuation while the school was searched by Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Columbus Fire Department. A thorough search was conducted utilizing the Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad Canine Unit. No explosive device was located and no injuries were reported as a result of the evacuation.
cleveland19.com
Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
Knox Pages
Danville lone Knox County team to survive opening round of playoffs
DANVILLE — And then there was one. Danville was the lone Knox County team to survive the opening round of the playoffs over the weekend.
sciotopost.com
Franklin County – One Dead After Semi Crashes Creating Hazmat Situation
Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal injury crash that occurred at approximately 11:56 am in. the area of 7734 E. Broad St., Columbus, Franklin County. A white 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west on East Broad St., when for an unknown.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 31, 2022
A Union County Deputy met with a Hardin County Deputy to take custody of Isa J. Thomas, age 47 of Marysville for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 8:08am Arrest Warrant. A deputy went to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center to take custody...
Knox Pages
Columbia Gas reminds customers of funding available to help manage winter heating costs
COLUMBUS – Columbia Gas wants to remind Ohioans that funding is available this winter heating season through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help manage heating costs for those who qualify. HEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans with financial...
Knox Pages
Linda L. Wareham
Linda F. Wareham, age 84, of Fredericktown passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital.. Friends may call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown from 4-5pm. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 5pm, with Pastor Chris Kinner officiating. To...
Owners beware: These 10 dog breeds are stolen the most
The FOX 8 I-Team has found which breeds of dogs get stolen the most. We investigated after we found a skyrocketing number of cases of thieves stealing dogs.
DeWine announces $100 million in funding for electric vehicle charging stations
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that $100 million is now available to help support more electric vehicle charging stations in the state. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, began accepting proposals for companies to install and operate EV charging stations in the state. Proposals...
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon Police Reports: Oct. 26-30
MOUNT VERNON -- Mount Vernon Police officers filed the following reports from their respective shifts from Oct. 26-30. OCT. 26.
wymt.com
Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted on charges in Ohio
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A call about a missing person in Laurel County ended with a Clay County man arrested on unrelated charges Friday. Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department responded around 10:00 a.m. Friday to a call about a potential missing person. Deputies say that 37-year-old Kevin...
Comments / 0