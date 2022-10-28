Ohio – Reports from around the Ohio area by ODNR. During an Ohio Division of Wildlife controlled dove hunt at a wildlife area, State Wildlife Officer Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, contacted a subject sitting near a numbered stake. Officer Elster checked for the subject’s hunting license and controlled hunting permit. The subject did not have a permit to hunt at that location. Officer Elster informed the subject that stake belonged to another permit holder, and he was not allowed to sit there. Officer Elster then found that the subject’s gun was capable of holding more than three rounds. Dove hunting requires a shotgun that can hold no more than three rounds. The subject was issued a summons for hunting migratory birds with a gun capable of holding more than three rounds.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO