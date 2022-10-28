We’re growing at Nidec. We recently announced a $15M investment into our Lexington, Tennessee facility. What that means is jobs and good jobs right here in our community. At Nidec, we are Passionate. We aim high. Our goal is the be #1. At Nidec we have Enthusiasm. We start with our customers in mind and aim to maximize the value for those customers. At Nidec we have Tenacity. We like the challenge. We recognize that effort pays off in the end.

LEXINGTON, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO