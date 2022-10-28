Read full article on original website
Union students to set out for 2022 Day of Remembrance
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a local college will get involved with the community in a powerful way. Union University will host their annual Campus and Community Day of Remembrance and Service event. This is a day where Union cancels classes and encourages students to go out into West...
Homeless coalition builds hygiene station in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After the gym, work, or school you might take a shower to clean the day off. And one church is building a hygiene station to make sure everyone can do just that. After giving back to the homeless community for years, one church wanted to take...
Nidec – Leroy Somer: Job Openings
We’re growing at Nidec. We recently announced a $15M investment into our Lexington, Tennessee facility. What that means is jobs and good jobs right here in our community. At Nidec, we are Passionate. We aim high. Our goal is the be #1. At Nidec we have Enthusiasm. We start with our customers in mind and aim to maximize the value for those customers. At Nidec we have Tenacity. We like the challenge. We recognize that effort pays off in the end.
Marie Lovelace Carlton
Marie Lovelace Carlton, passed away peacefully on Monday October 31, 2022, at the age of 100 at Sugar Creek Senior Living in Brownsville, Tennessee, less than a month shy of her 101st birthday. Marie was born on November 22, 1921, in Brownsville, Tennessee, the youngest daughter of James “Jim” Lovelace...
Jackson Symphony to host concert over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing for another concert. On Saturday, November 5, the Jackson Symphony is hosting their latest concert at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Leaders with the Symphony say they plan to have several soloists, along with high school and college choirs from around...
City looks create recycling center, filling council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson met for the month of November. Among the topics discussed was plans to bring recycling to the city. The council passed the first reading for a proposed budget amendment for a solid waste recycling convenience center for over $65,000. Mayor Scott Conger...
USJ announces dates for its 2022 Holiday Mart
JACKSON, Tenn. – Shoppers get ready. Holiday Mart is coming soon!. The University School of Jackson has announced the dates for one of its biggest annual fundraising events. USJ’s Holiday Mart will take place on November 18-20 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson. The three day...
Crowd favorite revisits Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 7th season of Dancing With the Stars returns to Jackson. The event brings awareness and donations to the STAR Center, who help people with disabilities. The event has been a crowd favorite, as it brings people together, to eat, give to charity, and watch dance routines for a good cause.
Families are falling for fun at Green Acres Farm
MILAN, Tenn. –A farm in a West Tennessee town has a pumpkin patch that is guaranteed to offer a fun day. In Milan, at Green Acres Farm there’s all kinds of activities for the family to enjoy, and this place is an overall fun, good time. Green Acres...
Atwood mayoral candidate interview for 2022 election
ATWOOD, Tenn. — Two mayoral candidates for Atwood were interviewed with five of the same questions. When asked about what experience they had, they responded with:. “Whether it’s here in the community, I’m on the volunteer fire department and just dealing with people everyday, the experience I have is strong in listening and taking other people’s problems and concerns and finding a solution or a way to improve that situation that is at hand.”
Billy Dale Hicks
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Visitation: 12:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service. Date/Place of Birth: June 13, 1944 in Mansfield, TN. Pallbearers: Matthew Allen, Devan Barnett, Jake Davis, Dillon Davis, Ricky Wade. Both Parents Names:. include mother’s maiden. (surviving or preceded)
Waste convenience centers to close early starting Nov. 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hours at Madison County’s solid waste convenience centers are changing. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, all of the centers will begin to close at 5 p.m., according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. The department says this change will continue into January, and that...
City of Jackson to host two women’s self defense classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department and Jackson Parks and Recreation are partnering to make the city a little safer, including increasing lighting and adding blue light emergency boxes in local parks. But they are also hosting Women’s Self-Defense classes. “Safety is paramount in this day and age....
Town of Alamo celebrates 2022 Halloween
ALAMO, Tenn. — Nearly the entire town of Alamo celebrated Halloween with a trunk-or-treat in the downtown square. It was followed by the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. There were hundreds of characters and costumes walking the streets. Everything from inflatable dinosaurs to SpongeBob, Among Us characters and many, many more.
Summer Dawn Bertram
Summer Dawn Bertram, age 42, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at her home. Summer was born December 21, 1979 in Berrien Springs, Michigan, the daughter of Catherine Wardlow Bertram and the late Jerrold Alan Bertram. She owned her own residential cleaning service and enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. Summer loved her family and her favorite color was purple.
Boxers duke it out at the 5th annual Fight Night
JACKSON, Tenn.–One jaw popping event revisits Jackson, its the 5th annual Hub City Fight Night. Fighters from all over came to the Hub City to fight, but most importantly to raise money. The event hosted numerous amateurs and ended for the first time with professional boxing. Food, music, and...
Dwight Alexander Carter
Funeral service for Dwight Alexander Carter, age 50, will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral. Burial will follow in Denmark Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Carter died Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. No Visitation. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers...
Mr. James Lee Hines
Mr. James Lee Hines, 75, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Stanton. Interment will be in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Good Hope Baptist Church.
Health department to offer free flu shots
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is looking to fight the flu. The department says it will be hosting its “Fight Flu ’22” on Wednesday, November 9, providing free flu shots. The department says that it is recommended by the Centers for Disease...
Cypress Grove Nature Park reopens after months of repairs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger confirms Cypress Grove Nature Park has officially reopened to the public. Located in west Jackson, Cypress Grove offers a quiet destination for walks, with lake views and birds-of-prey sightings, and is known for its expansive boardwalk that takes you on a scenic journey through nature.
