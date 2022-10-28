FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s win over the New York Jets was much needed. It also may be a bit of fool’s gold regarding the current state of the team. The Patriots (4-4) are now back to .500 with the victory. It doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to clean up as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game before their bye. While quarterback Mac Jones wasn’t as much in the spotlight in his second game back from a sprained ankle, the protection around him was. New England’s offensive line displayed a plethora of issues without veteran center David Andrews, who was out with a concussion. The effect was Jones being sacked a season-high six times and finishing with just a 79.9 passer rating.

