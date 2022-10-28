Finally, the moment has come! After months of bickering on social media apps and a legal battle, Elon Musk has eventually bought Twitter. This hefty deal worth 44 billion was under the strict surveillance of the masses, with everyone keeping track of unexpected developments taking place. Market watchers and analysts have claimed that the Tesla CEO overspent on this deal and that it wasn't wise enough. However, this certainly would be in now least of the concerns of Musk, as there are many others.

