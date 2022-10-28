ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : What are the challenges Twitter boss Elon Musk faces after takeover? | Kalkine Media

Finally, the moment has come! After months of bickering on social media apps and a legal battle, Elon Musk has eventually bought Twitter. This hefty deal worth 44 billion was under the strict surveillance of the masses, with everyone keeping track of unexpected developments taking place. Market watchers and analysts have claimed that the Tesla CEO overspent on this deal and that it wasn't wise enough. However, this certainly would be in now least of the concerns of Musk, as there are many others.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine Media lists earnings of tech giants. Here’s how they performed

Cloud segment revenue of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 24 per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) noted a six per cent YoY growth in its Q3 FY22 revenue. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) revenue fell four per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The US market came...
kalkinemedia.com

Why and how Bitcoin price changes?

Bitcoin was invented to harness the potential of blockchain technology in the payments system and money transfers. With time, the cryptocurrency began to be treated as a speculative investment asset, the value of which can change abruptly. Only a handful of nations, including El Salvador, have made Bitcoin legal tender,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy