Kansas City, MO

Lynn Williams is back training but she won’t play for KC Current in NWSL championship

By Seth Vertelney
 4 days ago

Lynn Williams is making steady progress in her return from a serious hip and hamstring injury, but she won’t be ready for Saturday’s NWSL championship game.

Williams suffered the injury in the Kansas City Current’s opener of the NWSL Challenge Cup back in March, ending her first season with her new club before it even began.

Despite missing USWNT duo Williams and Sam Mewis for the entire season the Current advanced to Saturday’s title game at Audi Field , where they will take on the Portland Thorns.

Though Williams is in Washington D.C. and training with her teammates, the forward won’t be making a storybook return for the league title game.

“We wanted the group to be together for this moment,” Current coach Matt Potter said at a press conference on Friday. “Obviously it’s a big moment for the club. She’s here and when she’s at home, she’s practicing more and more and getting closer and closer to the Lynn Williams that we all love to see out there, doing what she does best which is running past people and scoring goals. But no, I wouldn’t anticipate seeing her tomorrow.”

Kizer ready to go for final

There was better news on Cece Kizer, a crucial piece of the Current’s attack who left last weekend’s game at OL Reign with a head injury.

“Cece’s fine, she’s 100 percent ready to go,” Potter said. “She’s trained again today. And so I fully expected her to be part of the game tomorrow.”

Kizer scored seven goals in 15 games for the Current after being acquired in a midseason trade with Racing Louisville.

The Kansas City Current invested in their players. Now they're playing for an NWSL title.

Amid off-field turmoil, Thorns star Sophia Smith says playing is her distraction

San Diego rookie phenom Naomi Girma wins two NWSL awards at once

