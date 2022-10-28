ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent Red Wings losses show need to tighten up defensively

Buffalo, N.Y. — When the Red Wings are doing a good job defensively, keeping the puck out of their net, they've been a successful team. When it's looked eerily similar to the last several seasons, and the team has been poor defensively, then it's looked like Monday's 8-3 loss in Buffalo.
Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108

Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown clears protocol, active against Dolphins

Detroit — The Detroit Lions offense is getting another key piece back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown clearing concussion protocol and active for the matchup. The record-setting receiver has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, missing one game and being limited...
Pistons snap five-game skid with win over defending champion Warriors

Detroit — In what was perceived as the most unlikely game to win at this juncture of the Pistons’ brutal schedule, they weathered a 36-point third quarter by the reigning NBA champions with their own offensive explosion. Detroit produced 37 points of its own in the third quarter...
