Premier League: Where To Watch Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea's trip to Brighton, for viewers in the US and the UK.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Graham Potter returns to the Amex Stadium tomorrow to face his old club Brighton and Hove Albion , in Chelsea's push for third in the Premier League table.

The Blues are currently sat in fifth but can overtake both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, providing they drop points in their matches, with a win in Brighton having played one less game than the both of them.

Chelsea's last time out saw them draw 1-1 against Manchester United , before beating RB Salzburg 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and securing their progression through to the round of 16.

Potter can match Thomas Tuchel's first 10 matches at the reins back in 2021 with seven wins and three draws, if his team return to West London with all three points.

IMAGO / Sportimage

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 15:00pm BST, 29 October.

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET, 29 October.

Pacific time: 07:00am PT, 29 October.

Central time: 09:00am CT, 29 October.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game falls under the weekend television restrictions and will therefore not be aired anywhere in the country. However, commentary will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5.

For the US, viewers can catch the fixture across these multiple different channels and radios depending on geographic restrictions; UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and nbcsports.com.

Read More Chelsea Stories