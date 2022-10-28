Report: Chelsea Interested In Manchester United Target Jeremie Frimpong

Chelsea are interested in Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong.

Manchester United have well documented interest in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, but may face competition from Chelsea for his signature if they do decide to move for the Dutch defender.

United and Chelsea seem to have similar targets across the board, with both clubs interested in Denzel Dumfries and Benjamin Sesko as well as Frimpong. Chelsea are looking for cover for Reece James.

Manchester United could move for Frimpong in January, and Chelsea may have to be ready if they do really want the player.

According to Journalist Jac Talbot , Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the signature of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, who is regarded as one of the top right-backs in the Bundesliga.

Both United and Chelsea are looking for cover for their right-back, and a player like Frimpong fits the system of both Erik Ten Hag and Graham Potter. Both managers like pacey defenders who are progressive with the ball, and Frimpong ticks all them boxes.

The price tag would not be an extravagant one, but they will have to pay around £25million or a bit more of the signature of the Dutch right-back. Erik Ten Hag being Dutch could have a bit of sway in the deal, but anything can happen.

It will be an interesting race if Chelsea decide to join it, and even more interesting to see where Frimpong chooses.

