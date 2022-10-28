Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
Notebook: Gundy talks Kansas State loss, Big 12 media deal
OSU (6-2, 3-2) is coming off of a historically bad 48-0 loss at Kansas State this past Saturday. Here’s what Gundy said. Gundy confident KSU loss won’t mentally deter season. Gundy has been coaching for a long time now. Seventeen seasons. However, he hadn’t suffered a loss to...
Cowboys’ offense a no-show against K-State
In Saturday’s game against K-State, Oklahoma State was unable to put a single point on the board. The performance by OSU, which was ranked No. 9 in the country going in, was bad on all fronts. But the offense getting shut out for the first time since 2009 takes the cake.
Billboard lists Greenwood School of Music as top music business school
A national award for a new school. Billboard magazine recently recognized OSU’s Greenwood School of Music’s industry program as a top music business school. The school, which opened in fall 2021, already received many national awards such as the merit award for mechanical systems from the Architectural Engineering Institute and award-winning faculty.
'Rocky Horror Picture Show' returns to OSU
With some things, you just have to see it to believe it. Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma State University’s production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is no different. Walking into this film for the first time was like walking into an inside joke you know nothing about. However, becoming a part of this 50-year tradition is the best way to watch this film for the first time.
Stillwater celebrates holiday with Spooktacular 5K
Costumed runners raced around Boomer Lake on Saturday. The Boomer Spooktacular, which the Leisure Studies Graduate Student Association, featured a few events that provided a family-friendly Halloween themed environment. The event held a 5K at 2:30 p.m., a trunk or treat at 3 p.m. and a costume parade at 4...
