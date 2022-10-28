Read full article on original website
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 9 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Can D’Onta Foreman, Travis Etienne Jr., and Rhamondre Stevenson Carry Their Teams?
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 9 predictions and picks for all 13 games, with the 49ers, Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, and Steelers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 9 Picks...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
NFL trade deadline winners and losers from a record-breaking day
The Nov. 1, 2022, NFL trade deadline has officially passed. Trade rumors run rampant each season this time of year,
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss
The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
nbcsportsedge.com
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 8
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 8
Yardbarker
Kareem Hunt Trade Market: Rams Out, Eagles In?
FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano writes, however, the Eagles are a team to potentially watch for Hunt, as they’ve already shipped out a mid-round pick to fortify a potential Super Bowl-caliber roster this season. Cleveland has been openly shopping Hunt for a fourth-round pick or anything better than the...
Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade
In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 9
Another wild week (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Week 8 was a weird and crazy one, as is typical in the 2022 NFL season. The Falcons moved into first place, and the Patriots once again showed that the Jets are no match for Bill Belichick. As we now turn to Week 9, here are how all 32 NFL teams stack up...32. Detroit Lions (1-6, lost to Miami Dolphins) (USAT) The Detroit Lions don't know how to win. They were up double digits on the Miami Dolphins, and then watched as it fizzled away. Dan Campbell has a long leash but one has to...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Lions vs Packers, Bills vs Jets and Colts vs Patriots
Packers (-3) at Lions: O/U 49.5. Will you continue to fade the Green Bay Packers on a four-game losing streak or are you buying into Aaron Rodgers' words?. Well, you should know that in the last 10 meetings between the Lions and Packers, Detroit has covered eight times!. Whenever they...
nbcsportsedge.com
What does Sam Ehlinger do for the fantasy-viable Colts around him?
What does Sam Ehlinger do for the fantasy-viable Colts around him?
The Rams' moves at the trade deadline will tell us a lot about this team and its future
The Rams have hit an important moment in their season. Sitting at 3-4 and in third place in the NFC West, they’ve fallen way short of expectations after winning the Super Bowl in February. Is it a Super Bowl hangover? The result of their aggressive roster-building approach? Just sheer bad injury luck?
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB
The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
nbcsportsedge.com
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 8 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 8 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
nbcsportsedge.com
NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 9 Content Hub
NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 9 Content Hub

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Week 8 was...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals MNF matchup
Bengals (-3.5) at Browns: O/U 45.5. The Cleveland Browns have lost four straight versus the Falcons, Chargers, Patriots and Ravens. Those four teams combine for a 17-14 record, but all are in thick of their divisional playoff races. The Bengals are 4-3 with the four wins coming in the past...
profootballnetwork.com
Garrett Wilson Waiver Wire Week 9: Jets Rookie Prepared To Take Flight…Again
Week 8 was a much better week for injuries. There were a couple of injuries to elite players, but they appear to be minor. Nevertheless, fantasy managers are always looking to improve their rosters. New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson broke out (again) in Week 8. Is this a blip...
nbcsportsedge.com
Getting Defensive: Week 9
Getting Defensive: Week 9
