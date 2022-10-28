Another wild week (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Week 8 was a weird and crazy one, as is typical in the 2022 NFL season. The Falcons moved into first place, and the Patriots once again showed that the Jets are no match for Bill Belichick. As we now turn to Week 9, here are how all 32 NFL teams stack up...32. Detroit Lions (1-6, lost to Miami Dolphins) (USAT) The Detroit Lions don't know how to win. They were up double digits on the Miami Dolphins, and then watched as it fizzled away. Dan Campbell has a long leash but one has to...

1 DAY AGO