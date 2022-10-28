ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
The Spun

Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbcsportsedge.com

32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 8

32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 8
Yardbarker

Kareem Hunt Trade Market: Rams Out, Eagles In?

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano writes, however, the Eagles are a team to potentially watch for Hunt, as they’ve already shipped out a mid-round pick to fortify a potential Super Bowl-caliber roster this season. Cleveland has been openly shopping Hunt for a fourth-round pick or anything better than the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade

In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 9

Another wild week (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Week 8 was a weird and crazy one, as is typical in the 2022 NFL season. The Falcons moved into first place, and the Patriots once again showed that the Jets are no match for Bill Belichick. As we now turn to Week 9, here are how all 32 NFL teams stack up...32. Detroit Lions (1-6, lost to Miami Dolphins) (USAT) The Detroit Lions don't know how to win. They were up double digits on the Miami Dolphins, and then watched as it fizzled away. Dan Campbell has a long leash but one has to...
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the Lions vs Packers, Bills vs Jets and Colts vs Patriots

Packers (-3) at Lions: O/U 49.5. Will you continue to fade the Green Bay Packers on a four-game losing streak or are you buying into Aaron Rodgers' words?. Well, you should know that in the last 10 meetings between the Lions and Packers, Detroit has covered eight times!. Whenever they...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbcsportsedge.com

What does Sam Ehlinger do for the fantasy-viable Colts around him?

What does Sam Ehlinger do for the fantasy-viable Colts around him?
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
nbcsportsedge.com

LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 8 MILLY WINNING ROSTER

LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 8 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
nbcsportsedge.com

NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 9 Content Hub

NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 9 Content Hub
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals MNF matchup

Bengals (-3.5) at Browns: O/U 45.5. The Cleveland Browns have lost four straight versus the Falcons, Chargers, Patriots and Ravens. Those four teams combine for a 17-14 record, but all are in thick of their divisional playoff races. The Bengals are 4-3 with the four wins coming in the past...
CLEVELAND, OH
nbcsportsedge.com

Getting Defensive: Week 9

Getting Defensive: Week 9
WASHINGTON STATE

