Escambia County, FL

WEAR

One person rescued from balcony during Pensacola apartment fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola apartment complex. It happened around 7:25 am. in the 1300-block of Lakewood Road. According to Escambia County, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the two-story wood-framed building. Investigation revealed there was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Donate items in Pensacola for Florida Highway Patrol food drive

Florida Highway Patrol is collecting non-perishable food donations starting Tuesday for its annual Stuff the Charger food drive. The food drive runs through the end of November. Donations will be provided to food banks across the state to help support Florida families in need this holiday season. In Northwest Florida,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

School bus backs into tree in Laurel Hill, kids OK

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A school bus change for Laurel Hill kids in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the county bus backed into a tree while using a driveway to transport kids to school. FHP said the 64-year-old driver was making a routed u-turn on Old Ebenzar Rd south of Old […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane. “The pedestrian was in […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist sentenced to nine months in prison

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

6 booked for drug charges in Fort Walton Beach: Okaloosa Co. deputies

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people for drug charges on Oct. 28 after a search warrant at Chesapeake Ridge. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Section executed the search warrant. Listed on the press release: 45-year-old James Banks III: Charged with trafficking Fentanyl, […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

LIST: November events in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fall is a season of fun and festivities. Santa Rosa County has compiled a list of events to look forward to in November. From pumpkin patches to fishing tournaments, there is something for everyone in Santa Rosa County come November. WEAR News has provided Santa...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Jon Smith Subs to open first Pensacola location in Cordova Mall

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jon Smith Subs, part of the Indigo Hospitality Group, will open its first Pensacola location tomorrow, Nov. 2, in Cordova Mall. Along with the opening, the sub shop will host a nonprofit fundraising event on Nov. 3, benefitting Ascension Sacred Heart, in which 20% of net sales will be donated to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Mayor hopes proposed sports complex at Pensacola Port passes soon

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Creating a sports complex out of an old city warehouse is another way to revitalize the Port of Pensacola. Mayor Grover Robinson announced Monday that city council members will review a contract next week for a 48,000-square-foot recreational facility downtown. If approved, officials may sign a lease as early as December. Once signed, renovations for basketball, volleyball, soccer, and pickleball courts will begin.
PENSACOLA, FL
WLOX

NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
PENSACOLA, FL

