WEAR
One person rescued from balcony during Pensacola apartment fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola apartment complex. It happened around 7:25 am. in the 1300-block of Lakewood Road. According to Escambia County, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the two-story wood-framed building. Investigation revealed there was...
WEAR
Donate items in Pensacola for Florida Highway Patrol food drive
Florida Highway Patrol is collecting non-perishable food donations starting Tuesday for its annual Stuff the Charger food drive. The food drive runs through the end of November. Donations will be provided to food banks across the state to help support Florida families in need this holiday season. In Northwest Florida,...
School bus backs into tree in Laurel Hill, kids OK
LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A school bus change for Laurel Hill kids in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the county bus backed into a tree while using a driveway to transport kids to school. FHP said the 64-year-old driver was making a routed u-turn on Old Ebenzar Rd south of Old […]
Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane. “The pedestrian was in […]
WEAR
Gulf Coast Seafood in Pensacola considered a total loss after morning fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. --The Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant in Pensacola is considered a total loss after catching fire Monday morning. The building is located at 2250 W 9 Mile Rd. Fire crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. Firefighters put out the fire by 11:15 a.m. Upon arrival,...
Pensacola dentist sentenced to nine months in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and […]
WEAR
44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
6 booked for drug charges in Fort Walton Beach: Okaloosa Co. deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people for drug charges on Oct. 28 after a search warrant at Chesapeake Ridge. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Section executed the search warrant. Listed on the press release: 45-year-old James Banks III: Charged with trafficking Fentanyl, […]
Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
WEAR
LIST: November events in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fall is a season of fun and festivities. Santa Rosa County has compiled a list of events to look forward to in November. From pumpkin patches to fishing tournaments, there is something for everyone in Santa Rosa County come November. WEAR News has provided Santa...
Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
More than 3.7M beachgoers, 1 drowning as Okaloosa Co. Lifeguard season closes
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported. This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 […]
Travis Tritt cancels all November shows, including Pensacola, after suffering knee injury
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After suffering a knee injury, country singer Travis Tritt has canceled all of his November shows, including one in Pensacola. Tritt released a statement on Monday saying he has been experiencing severe pain in his left knee for the past couple of weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. ‘With short […]
4th man arrested in connection with October alleged drugging, raping of underage minor: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth man involved in an alleged drugging and raping of an underage girl in Pensacola has been arrested, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jason McBride, 34, was charged with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. WKRG News 5 previously reported on the three other […]
Jon Smith Subs to open first Pensacola location in Cordova Mall
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jon Smith Subs, part of the Indigo Hospitality Group, will open its first Pensacola location tomorrow, Nov. 2, in Cordova Mall. Along with the opening, the sub shop will host a nonprofit fundraising event on Nov. 3, benefitting Ascension Sacred Heart, in which 20% of net sales will be donated to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Mobile Police identify man who killed himself after standoff on Government Street
UPDATE (6:34 p.m.) — The widow of Terrance Duncan was in contact with WKRG News 5 Tuesday. She says she hopes people focus on mental health awareness after this tragic situation. She explained her husband had been dealing with mental issues and depression, adding there were not many valuable resources in the state to help […]
WEAR
Car found on fire underneath Escambia County Eleven Mile Creek bridge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bridge in Escambia County has been blocked off Saturday evening after a car was found on fire underneath it. According to fire rescue, they responded to the call around 4 p.m. on Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Beulah. Firefighters say crew members were able...
WEAR
Mayor hopes proposed sports complex at Pensacola Port passes soon
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Creating a sports complex out of an old city warehouse is another way to revitalize the Port of Pensacola. Mayor Grover Robinson announced Monday that city council members will review a contract next week for a 48,000-square-foot recreational facility downtown. If approved, officials may sign a lease as early as December. Once signed, renovations for basketball, volleyball, soccer, and pickleball courts will begin.
WLOX
NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
