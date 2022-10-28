We are sad to announce the death of Bonnie Patricia Veitch White who passed away in the care of Hospice on October 4, 2022 at the age of 85. Bonnie was a warm and loving mother, aunt, mother-in-law, and grandmother, both to her own family, as well as to anyone she found in need of nurturing, a listening ear, warm hug or a kind message. She is greatly missed.

