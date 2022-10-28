WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia M. Rowe, 83, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Born April 9, 1939, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Joseph and Ethel Brown Fennick. A resident of Ohio since 1940, she moved to Cortland in 1954 and then to Warren in 2001.

WARREN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO