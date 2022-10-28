Read full article on original website
27 First News
Janice A. Fox, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice A. Fox, 70 of Struthers, died Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Jessie (Mealy) Chrystal and had been a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Richard H. Coles, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Coles, 82, of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Richard was born November 20, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Howard and Josephine (Wiggett) Coles. Richard was a 1957 graduate of McDonald...
27 First News
Amelia J. Ricottilli-Lamping, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia J. Ricottilli-Lamping, 61, passed away unexpectedly while visiting Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born December 4, 1960, in Youngstown to Liborio and Catherine Centofanti Ricottilli. She was married to Charles R. Lamping. Amelia was the most loving, kind, unselfish and...
27 First News
Martha Louise McCormick Hollinger, Sevakeen Lake, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha McCormick Hollinger, 89, formerly of Sevakeen Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. She was a loving wife, mother and friend. She was predeceased in 2020 by her husband of more than 65 years, James Hollinger. She is survived...
27 First News
George H. Holquist, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Holquist, 88, passed away Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with his loving family by his side. Mr. Holquist was born June 3, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Henry and Etta Eldena (Huffman) Holquist.
27 First News
Ella Mae Kimpel, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Mae Kimpel, 85, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, with her two daughters by her side. Mrs. Kimpel was born on February 6, 1937, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Harry and Helen Marie (Sias) Hall.
27 First News
Jim R. Davis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Davis, 75, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Jim was born on October 2, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Lola Davis. He was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and...
27 First News
Jeremy M.C. Holmes, Farmington, Ohio
FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy M.C. Holmes, 40, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. The death angel came and took him away to a place free from sickness, sorrow and pain following health issues. Jeremy was born on Monday, July 12, 1982,...
27 First News
Michael “Mike” Wayne Dobransky, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Wayne Dobransky, 76, passed away peacefully Monday, October 31, 2022, after a lengthy battle of numerous health issues. Family was everything to Mike, his devoted wife and loving family were by his side at passing. Michael was born August 26, 1946,...
27 First News
Winnie Louise (Smith) Halverstadt, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Winnie Louise (Smith) Halverstadt, 99, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, peacefully in her sleep. Winnie was born on September 5, 1923, in Lisbon, Ohio, a daughter of Victor John and Nora Pearl (Good) Padurean. She married Willard E. Smith June 26,...
27 First News
Gary Franklin Rist, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Franklin Rist died at Salem Hospital on October 31, 2022. He was born February 15, 1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of the late Frank Andrew Rist and Dora Elizabeth (Travis) Rist. A lifelong resident of Salem and Canfield. Gary was a graduate of...
27 First News
Dorothy Sarah Mellott, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Sarah Mellott, 84 of Austintown, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Dorothy was born February 5, 1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Lilian (Marshall) Dye. She graduated from East Liverpool High School. She had been the manager...
27 First News
Emanuel Angelo Kostas, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emanuel Angelo Kostas, 88, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday October 30, 2022, in his residence. Emanuel was born September 15,1934 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Jennie (Peros) Kostas and Angelo Kostas. He attended Farrell Schools and worked 42 years as a frontend loader for Sharon...
27 First News
Marcia M. Rowe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia M. Rowe, 83, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Born April 9, 1939, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Joseph and Ethel Brown Fennick. A resident of Ohio since 1940, she moved to Cortland in 1954 and then to Warren in 2001.
27 First News
Raymond Yoder, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” Yoder, 87, passed away Sunday morning, October 30, 2022, at Salem Regional Hospital. He was born September 23, 1935, in Columbiana, a son of Seth and Salome (Horst) Yoder. He was a lifetime member of the Midway Mennonite Church. He graduated...
27 First News
Betty Peterson, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Peterson, 89 of Sebring, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Canterbury Villa in Alliance, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Beloit, Ohio on March 13, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and Stella (Furbee) Handy. She...
27 First News
Frances J. Pascarella, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances J. Pascarella, 85, passed away Monday evening, October 24, 2022, at Hampton Woods surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Pascarella was born January 4, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Grana) Canale. She graduated from East High School...
27 First News
Carl David Leonhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl David Leonhart was the fifth child of Ruth Shoff Leonhart and Freman Leonhart. Carl was born February 15, 1940 and died Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was a 1958 graduate of Fitch High School, Austintown, Ohio. Carl joined the Army shortly after graduation and...
27 First News
Elaine A. Keating, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine A. Keating, 71, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Keating was born February 15, 1951, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Todut) Cebak. She was a 1969...
27 First News
Barbara J. Blakely, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved mother, Barbara J. Blakely, born on June 26, 1953, entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, October 24, 2022, she was 69 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory one son, Bavail...
