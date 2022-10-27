Read full article on original website
Week 11 Redzone Game of the Week
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -This week’s Red Zone Game of the Week has a district title on the line for this one. It’s going to be between Kilgore and Chapel Hill. R.E. Saint John Stadium in Kilgore will be the site of the 9-4A DI (known around here as the District of Doom) championship game with Kilgore hosting Chapel Hill. Both teams are 7-2 on the season and 5-0 in district play. The winner will be the one-seed heading into the playoffs with the loser taking the 2-seed.
Marshall, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Marshall. The Joaquin High School basketball team will have a game with Elysian Fields High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. The Joaquin High School basketball team will have a game with Elysian Fields High School on November 01, 2022, 16:00:00.
Carthage coach gets 200th win in victory over Van
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - With a Carthage Bulldog’s victory over Van Friday night, head coach Scott Surratt saw his 200th victory in 15 seasons. Surratt says the milestone is a tribute to the football program at Carthage. “You don’t even think about it while you are coaching and you...
Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill for District of Doom championship in Game of Week
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone regular season ends with a district title on the line in the Red Zone Game of the Week. R.E. Saint John Stadium in Kilgore will be the site of the 9-4A DI, known around here as the District of Doom, Championship game with Kilgore hosting Chapel Hill.
Injured Troup football player responding to therapy sessions
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Reid has resumed his therapy sessions and is responding well. The sessions...
Red Zone Reel Week 10
A district title is on the line as Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill this week. With a Carthage Bulldog's victory over Van Friday night, head coach Scott Surratt saw his 200th victory in 15 seasons. Surratt says the milestone is a tribute to the football program at Carthage. Elkhart students released...
Jefferson beats Tatum in overtime to win district
Jefferson beat Tatum 30-28 in overtime Saturday afternoon in a game that took two days to complete. Jefferson led Tatum 10-0 when the game was halted at 8:17 in the 2nd quarter at Eagle Stadium due to lightning in the area Friday evening. With the victory, the Bulldogs (7-2) are...
Lumberjacks Fall Short to Utah Tech
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Cloudy, damp conditions would set the stage as the SFA Lumberjacks would welcome Utah Tech to Homer Bryce Stadium for the SFA 2022 Homecoming Game. In the first half SFA would tie it up at twenty, but with 5 seconds left before the half Tech kicks a field goal to go up 23-20 at halftime.
Tyler museum honors oil magnate for 92nd anniversary of oil boom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum celebrated the 92nd anniversary of the East Texas oil boom with a focus on Joseph Jacob “Jake” Simmons Jr. The oil broker and civil rights activist traveled from Oklahoma to East Texas in the 1930s in search of oil. He’s known as an oil magnate and a wildcatter.
WebXtra: Historic Ramey House in Tyler sustains fire, water damage
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses around East Texas put on trunk or treat events for family fun this evening. “I think it’s cool, and I think this is awesome,” says Isaac, alongside his sister Ivy. “I think I am having a great day today.”. Children from around...
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health hospital in Tyler. The report states that at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Young was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 31 in Tyler when the driver of a 2021 Toyota Prius struck him. Young was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze following the impact with the Prius. The drivers of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames
TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas
If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Saturday. The crash happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 at around 5:50 a.m.
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019. KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire. The house's third floor sustained the majority of the fire damage while the lower floors, including the basement, sustained water damage.
