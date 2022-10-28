Read full article on original website
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
SkySports
Alex Hammond blog: A triple crown contender in Auguste Rodin, Goshen at Ascot and more!
Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond looks back at Auguste Rodin last Saturday and looks ahead to an excellent weekend at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing. Before we focus on this weekend's excellent jumping, let me tell you about something that happened to me on Saturday that doesn't happen very often.
SkySports
Gowel Road takes advantage for Nigel Twiston-Davies as Goshen disappoints on chase debut at Ascot
Gowel Road ran out an easy winner of the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase as Goshen failed to fire on his fencing bow at Ascot. All eyes were on the Gary Moore-trained Goshen - who suffered a famously unlucky last-flight mishap in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle when well clear - as he set out in a new sphere, with Jamie Moore's mount the 11-8 favourite in a four-runner contest.
SkySports
Charlie Hall Chase: Bravemansgame set for King George after Wetherby romp for Nicholls and Cobden
Bravemansgame avenged his Aintree defeat at the hands of Ahoy Senor as he made a sparkling return in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair had clashed on three previous occasions, with Ahoy Senor having a win over both hurdles and fences to his credit, while Bravemansgame had proved best when the pair clashed in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Christmas.
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate: Josh Davison winner adds to Town woes
Josh Davison's late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane. The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi's header from Ethan Chislett's corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.
SkySports
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports
Stockport 3-0 Sutton: Paddy Madden scores in routine County win
In-form Stockport made it three Sky Bet League Two wins on the spin as they hammered 10-man Sutton 3-0. United striker Omar Bugiel saw red after just three minutes for a high challenge on Will Collar. And the Hatters took full advantage of the extra man as Kyle Wootton, Paddy...
SkySports
Bolton 1-3 Oxford: Steve Seddon on target as United sink play-off contenders
Djavan Anderson scored his first goal since a transfer deadline move from Lazio as Oxford upset Sky Bet League One play-off contenders Bolton 3-1 at the University of Bolton Stadium. Ciaran Brown and Steve Seddon also netted for the first time this season to end Wanderers' bid for a third...
SkySports
Bermuda Championship: Winner Seamus Power wants to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September
Ireland's Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship. Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot. "This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,"...
BBC
AFC Portchester: Hamble player waited four hours for ambulance
A footballer waited almost four hours for an ambulance when he hurt his neck in a match. Saturday's game between AFC Portchester and Hamble FC at Fareham, Hampshire, was abandoned when he was injured. Visiting side Hamble's Bailey Honeysett, 17, fell into a barrier after being tackled by another player.
SkySports
Wasps' 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership suspension confirmed | RFU: 'Encouraging progress re new buyer'
Wasps, who already had their relegation to the Championship confirmed due to going into administration and were temporarily suspended, will now not feature for the remainder of the Premiership campaign. The club were placed into administration early last week and immediately ceased trading. All previously contracted players and staff departed...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Blackburn, Burnley win; Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough beaten
Michael Carrick suffered a miserable start to life as Middlesbrough manager with a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Preston. Chuba Akpom gave former England and Manchester United star Carrick a dream start with a close-range header after eight minutes. But Emil Riis levelled before half-time and Jordan Storey struck...
SkySports
New Zealand 55-3 Wales: Black Ferns knock Wales out of Rugby World Cup at quarter-final stage
New Zealand eased past Wales 55-3 in Whangarei to reach the Rugby World Cup semi-final. In a convincing victory for the reigning champions, Portia Woodman scored two tries to become the Rugby World Cup all-time top try-scorer on 20 - overtaking England's Sue Day. In Saturday's earlier quarter-final, France produced...
Jim O’Toole’s consortium chosen as preferred bidders for Worcester
The consortium of former Worcester chief executive Jim O’Toole has been chosen as the preferred bidders for the relegated Gallagher Premiership club.Worcester collapsed into administration and were partially liquidated this month with HM Customs and Revenue pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.Steve Diamond, the former Worcester director of rugby, had launched a rival bid to buy the club through his Sixways Village consortium.“We are grateful to the Begbies Traynor team for their recognition of our consortium as the exclusive preferred buyer,” O’Toole and his business partner James Sandford, who are backed by American investment, said in a statement.“As...
