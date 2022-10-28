The consortium of former Worcester chief executive Jim O’Toole has been chosen as the preferred bidders for the relegated Gallagher Premiership club.Worcester collapsed into administration and were partially liquidated this month with HM Customs and Revenue pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.Steve Diamond, the former Worcester director of rugby, had launched a rival bid to buy the club through his Sixways Village consortium.“We are grateful to the Begbies Traynor team for their recognition of our consortium as the exclusive preferred buyer,” O’Toole and his business partner James Sandford, who are backed by American investment, said in a statement.“As...

19 HOURS AGO