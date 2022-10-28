ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Gowel Road takes advantage for Nigel Twiston-Davies as Goshen disappoints on chase debut at Ascot

Gowel Road ran out an easy winner of the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase as Goshen failed to fire on his fencing bow at Ascot. All eyes were on the Gary Moore-trained Goshen - who suffered a famously unlucky last-flight mishap in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle when well clear - as he set out in a new sphere, with Jamie Moore's mount the 11-8 favourite in a four-runner contest.
SkySports

Charlie Hall Chase: Bravemansgame set for King George after Wetherby romp for Nicholls and Cobden

Bravemansgame avenged his Aintree defeat at the hands of Ahoy Senor as he made a sparkling return in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair had clashed on three previous occasions, with Ahoy Senor having a win over both hurdles and fences to his credit, while Bravemansgame had proved best when the pair clashed in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Christmas.
SkySports

AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate: Josh Davison winner adds to Town woes

Josh Davison's late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane. The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi's header from Ethan Chislett's corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.
SkySports

Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports

Stockport 3-0 Sutton: Paddy Madden scores in routine County win

In-form Stockport made it three Sky Bet League Two wins on the spin as they hammered 10-man Sutton 3-0. United striker Omar Bugiel saw red after just three minutes for a high challenge on Will Collar. And the Hatters took full advantage of the extra man as Kyle Wootton, Paddy...
SkySports

Bolton 1-3 Oxford: Steve Seddon on target as United sink play-off contenders

Djavan Anderson scored his first goal since a transfer deadline move from Lazio as Oxford upset Sky Bet League One play-off contenders Bolton 3-1 at the University of Bolton Stadium. Ciaran Brown and Steve Seddon also netted for the first time this season to end Wanderers' bid for a third...
BBC

AFC Portchester: Hamble player waited four hours for ambulance

A footballer waited almost four hours for an ambulance when he hurt his neck in a match. Saturday's game between AFC Portchester and Hamble FC at Fareham, Hampshire, was abandoned when he was injured. Visiting side Hamble's Bailey Honeysett, 17, fell into a barrier after being tackled by another player.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Blackburn, Burnley win; Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough beaten

Michael Carrick suffered a miserable start to life as Middlesbrough manager with a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Preston. Chuba Akpom gave former England and Manchester United star Carrick a dream start with a close-range header after eight minutes. But Emil Riis levelled before half-time and Jordan Storey struck...
The Independent

Jim O’Toole’s consortium chosen as preferred bidders for Worcester

The consortium of former Worcester chief executive Jim O’Toole has been chosen as the preferred bidders for the relegated Gallagher Premiership club.Worcester collapsed into administration and were partially liquidated this month with HM Customs and Revenue pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.Steve Diamond, the former Worcester director of rugby, had launched a rival bid to buy the club through his Sixways Village consortium.“We are grateful to the Begbies Traynor team for their recognition of our consortium as the exclusive preferred buyer,” O’Toole and his business partner James Sandford, who are backed by American investment, said in a statement.“As...

