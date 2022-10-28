ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

St. Paul mayor picks Axel Henry as city's next police chief

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter stayed within the city to find his pick for police chief. On Tuesday, he nominated Commander Axel Henry. He was one of five candidates, four of which are currently with the St. Paul Police Department. Carter used City Hall as a...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy