For obvious reasons, the 2021-22 season was one to forget for Brook Lopez in his fourth year with the Milwaukee Bucks. Following Milwaukee’s season opener on October 19 of last year, the center was pulled from the lineup due to back soreness. Lopez ended up undergoing an abrupt back procedure that cost him most of the season. He was able to return in mid-March, but he understandably struggled to find his footing and regain his pre-injury form in the brief playing time he received before the playoffs. At 34 years old and coming off major back surgery, fans were unsure what Lopez would look like to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran has undeniably turned heads early on.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO