A rejuvenated Brook Lopez has helped fuel the Milwaukee Bucks’ hot start

For obvious reasons, the 2021-22 season was one to forget for Brook Lopez in his fourth year with the Milwaukee Bucks. Following Milwaukee’s season opener on October 19 of last year, the center was pulled from the lineup due to back soreness. Lopez ended up undergoing an abrupt back procedure that cost him most of the season. He was able to return in mid-March, but he understandably struggled to find his footing and regain his pre-injury form in the brief playing time he received before the playoffs. At 34 years old and coming off major back surgery, fans were unsure what Lopez would look like to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran has undeniably turned heads early on.
Miami Dolphins: Predicting the final 9 games of the season

How will the Miami Dolphins fare down the stretch of the season? Here are predictions for the final 9 games on the schedule. We have reached the (kind of) mid-way point of the 2022 NFL season, and the Miami Dolphins find themselves sitting with a 5-3 record after an offseason of fireworks and discussion about the team and their future. It has been a rollercoaster ride thus far, and the home stretch of the season should be interesting and will provide plenty of entertainment no matter how things shake out down the stretch.
MLB Weather Report for Wednesday, November 2 (What's the Forecast for World Series Game 4?)

The Houston Astros have their backs against the wall in the World Series entering Game 4 in Philadelphia. Lance McCullers Jr. was rocked by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 on Tuesday night, giving Philly a convincing 2-1 series lead with Game 4 back at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia has the best home field advantage in MLB right now, winning every game at home so far this postseason.
