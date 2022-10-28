ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Talk of Alaska: Recapping Debate for the State

Alaskans across the state are already voting after big changes to our election system. Voters are using the new ranked choice method to select the state’s next Governor, U.S. House and one U.S. Senate seat. We’ll break down the issues and the candidate answers from our recent series of debates to clarify their positions on the next Talk of Alaska.
Here’s what Alaska’s gubernatorial candidates say they’ll do about the state housing shortage

Across Alaska, there’s a major housing shortage. In Dillingham, teachers slept in their school earlier this year. In Southeast Alaska, businesses have lost workers because those workers can’t find housing. In Seward, the high school principal had to sleep in an RV by the ocean when he didn’t commute from Anchorage. In Girdwood, Alyeska Resort is building employee housing while in Ketchikan, a former state ferry serves the same purpose.
Alaska farmers struggle with ‘two-fold kick’: high costs, low harvest

Unseasonable weather has cut Alaska’s hay harvest in half and sent the price of feed soaring, making it difficult for farmers and livestock producers who were already struggling with high fuel and fertilizer prices. State and federal experts are advising Alaska farmers to expect continued unusual weather, and they’ve scheduled workshops next month to help farmers plan for the new normal.
Line One: Thriving with HIV/AIDS in Alaska

HIV/AIDS diagnoses have decreased by 8% in the US. In Alaska there are approximately 700 people living with this disease. By decreasing the associated stigma and shame we can better serve those living with the disease while continuing to decrease and eliminate its incidence. Join Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD for...
In Republican Mat-Su, voters are choosing between different conservatives

In Alaska’s largest conservative stronghold, the booming Matanuska-Susitna Borough, voters are being asked to decide what kind of conservative Republican they want to represent them. That is the choice presented in the race between incumbent Sen. Mike Shower, a cargo pilot and retired U.S. Air Force officer who received...
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
