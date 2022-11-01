The best builds for Nahida in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Nahida is one of the most unique Genshin Impact characters we've had for quite a while. The five-star Dendro Archon's playstyle centres around buffing elemental reactions for your party, but also tagging enemies with her Seeds of Skandha so she can perform powerful Tri-Karma Purification follow-up attacks. These trigger anytime an elemental reaction is caused, and can be buffed through her passive skills and the Shrine of Maya AoE she gets from her burst.

The skill that Nahida uses to mark enemies, All Schemes to Know, is also very fun, as she essentially takes a picture and snaps enemies, linking them together. If you unlock her On All Things Meditated passive, this skill can also be used to collect any item you take a picture of, which sounds handy for speedier material farming.

In this Genshin Impact Nahida build guide, I'll walk you through how best to build her towards powerful elemental reactions and how to maximise her Tri-Karma Purifications. I'll also explain her abilities and ascension materials further down.

Builds

The best Genshin Impact Nahida build

Nahida is all about supercharging elemental reactions for your party. Her elemental skill, All Schemes to Know, lets her mark enemies with a viewfinder, connecting them with Seeds of Skandha. When you inflict an elemental reaction on any of them, it'll unleash a Tri-Karma Purification, dealing Dendro damage to all the connected enemies based on Nahida's attack and elemental mastery.

Her Shrine of Maya burst AoE adds a further layer based on party composition. Pyro party members buff the damage of Tri-Karma Purification, Electro characters reduce the interval between uses, and Hydro increase the shrine's duration. Once you unlock her Compassion Illuminated passive, the shrine also buffs the elemental mastery of the active character by 25% of the character with the highest amount.

Once unlocked, Nahida's Awakening Elucidated passive grants a 0.1% damage and 0.03% crit rate bonus to Tri-Karma Purification for every point of elemental mastery she has over 200. She can get a max of 80% damage and 24% crit rate this way. As you'd imagine, this means that Nahida is best built towards elemental mastery.

Weapons: A Thousand Floating Dreams or The Widsith

Nahida's perfect weapon is the five-star A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst that's releasing alongside her. It buffs elemental mastery as a substat, but like her Shrine of Maya AoE, it provides bonuses based on party composition. If your other characters are Dendro, Nahida gains 32 elemental mastery for each. If they aren't she gets 10% increased elemental damage for each. All party members also receive 40 elemental mastery, which is pretty great alongside Nahida's Compassion Illuminated passive that also grants elemental mastery.



If you're looking for a less rare alternative, The Widsith is a decent four-star option. It boosts crit damage as a substat, which ties in well with Nahida's Tri-Karma Purifications, and grants one of three effects when a character takes the field for 10 seconds. Recitative buffs attack by 60%, which boosts Tri-Karma Purification's Dendro damage, Aria increases elemental damage by 48%, and Interlude buffs elemental mastery by 240. All of these are pretty useful for Nahida, which helps take some of the randomness out of the weapon.

Artifacts: (4) Deepwood Memories

For artifacts, the new Deepwood Memories set is a good choice for Nahida. Two-pieces boost Dendro damage by 15%, which adds a lot of value since she's a catalyst user, and four-pieces reduces Dendro resistance by 30% for eight seconds when you hit enemies with a burst or skill. This synergises wonderfully with Nahida's Seeds of Skandha since it means as soon as enemies are marked with her skill, your Tri-Karma Purifications hit a lot harder.

In terms of stats, you'll want to build a lot of elemental mastery in order to maximise the damage and crit rate boost for Tri-Karma Purification. You'll also want attack, to further boost its Dendro damage, crit damage to make it hit even harder, and some energy recharge so she can get her burst frequently. An artifact with a Dendro damage bonus substat also wouldn't go amiss. On the whole, this should let Nahida deal powerful damage with her Tri-Karma Purifications and elemental reactions, while also buffing her party members' reactions, too.

How to unlock

How to get Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida's banner, The Moongrass' Enlightenment, will arrive in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.2 on November 2 . The rate boosted four-star characters on the banner are Bennett, Noelle, and Razor. The banner will also feature alongside Yoimiya 's rerun. You'll be able to get both characters until around November 23 , when Yae Miko, Tartaglia, and new four-star character, Layla, take their place.

Abilities

Nahida's abilities

Here are Nahida's abilities, passives, and constellations.

Normal Attack: Akara Normal Performs up to four attacks that deal Dendro damage to opponents in front of her. Charged Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Dendro damage to opponents in front of her after a short casting time. Plunging Calling upon the might of Dendro, Nahida plunges toward the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Dendro damage on impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill All Schemes to Know Sends forth karmic bonds of wood and tree from her side, dealing AoE Dendro damage and marking up to eight opponents hit with the Seed of Skandha. Hold Enters Aiming mode which will allow you to select a number of opponents in a limited area. During this time, Nahida's resistance to interruption will be increased. When released, this skill deals Dendro damage to these opponents and marks them with the Seed of Skandha. The aiming mode will last up to five seconds and can select a maximum of eight opponents. Seed of Skandha Opponents who have been marked by the Seed of Skandha will be linked to one another up to a certain distance. After you trigger Elemental Reactions on opponents who are affected by the Seeds of Skandha or when they take damage from Dendro Cores (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom damage), Nahida will unleash Tri-Karma Purification on all connected opponents, dealing Dendro damage based on her ATK and Elemental Mastery.

Elemental Burst Illusory Heart Manifests the Court of Dreams and expands the Shrine of Maya. When the Shrine of Maya field is unleashed, the following effects will be separately unleashed based on the Elemental Types present within the party. If there are at least two party members of these Elemental Types present when the field is deployed, the affects will increase further. Pyro While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the damage dealt by Tri-Karma Purification is increased. Electro While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the interval between each Tri-Karma Purification is decreased. Hydro The Shrine of Maya's duration is increased.

Passives On All Things Meditated Nahida can use All Schemes to Know to interact with some harvestable items within a fixed AoE. This skill may even have some other effects. Compassion Illuminated When unleashing Illusory Heart, the Shrine of Maya will gain the following effects: The Elemental Mastery of the active character within the field will be increased by 25% of the Elemental Mastery of the party member with the highest Elemental Mastery stat. You can gain a maximum of 250 Elemental Mastery in this manner. Awakening Elucidated Each point of Nahida's Elemental Mastery beyond 200 will grant 0.1% bonus damage and 0.03% crit rate to Tri-Karma Purification from All Schemes to Know. A maximum of 80% bonus damage and 24% crit rate can be granted in this manner.

Constellations The Seed of Stored Knowledge When the Shrine of May is unleashed and the Elemental Types of the party members are being tabulated, the count will add one to the number of Pyro, Electro, and Hydro characters respectively. The Root of All Fullness Opponents that are marked by Seeds of Skandha will be affected by the following effects: Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon Reaction damage can score Crit hits. Crit rate and Crit damage are fixed at 20% and 100% respectively. Within eight seconds of being affected by Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Defense is increased by 30%. The Shoot of Conscious Attainment Increases the level of All Schemes to Know by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. The Stem Manifest Inference When nearby opponents are affected by All Schemes to Know's Seeds of Skandha, Nahida's Elemental Mastery will be increased by 100/120/140/160. The Leaves of Enlightening Speech Increases the level of Illusory Heart by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15. The Fruit of Reason's Culmination When Nahida hits an opponent affected by All Schemes to Know's Seeds of Skandha with Normal or Charged attacks after unleashing Illusory Heart, she will use Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion on this opponent and all connected opponents, dealing Dendro damage based on 200% of Nahida's attack and 400% of her Elemental Mastery. Damage dealt by Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion is considered Elemental Skill damage and can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds. This affect can last up to ten seconds and will be removed after Nahida has unleashed six instances of Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Nahida's Ascension materials

Character

You'll need to hunt down specific Ascension materials to level up Nahida. The Nagadus Emerald gems are dropped by the Jadeplume Terrorshroom boss, and the new Dendro Hypostasis boss being added in version 3.2. The hypostasis also rewards you with Quelled Creeper , which is another of Nahida's ascension materials. The other items needed are:

Kalpalata Lotus

Fungal Spores/Luminescent Pollen/Crystalline Cyst Dus

Kalpalata Lotus is a regional speciality found growing on cliffs in the Sumeru region. And lastly, the Fungal items are looted from the Fungi enemies found in both The Chasm and Sumeru areas of Teyvat.

Talents

There are more Ascension materials to collect if you want to level up Nahida's talents. These are:

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Ingenuity

Fungal Spores/Luminescent Pollen/Crystalline Cyst Dust

Puppet Strings

Crown of Insight

The Ingenuity items are rewards for completing the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Fungal items are dropped by enemies of the same name in The Chasm and Sumeru, and the Crown of Insight is a reward from various seasonal activities, upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine , the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma, or levelling the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget in The Chasm.

Puppet Strings are a potential drop from the new weekly Shouki No Kami Scaramouche boss that you'll have to unlock through the Archon quest. However, you will be able to craft it with any of the bosses other materials and Dream Solvent.