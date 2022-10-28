Read full article on original website
Related
Know Porch Light Etiquette When Trick Or Treating In Twin Falls
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many Twin Falls trick-or-treaters will be looking to score candy all weekend long. Don't be surprised if your doorbell rings Saturday or Sunday evening, and if you don't want to participate in handing out candy prior to Monday night, don't forget to do one simple thing.
Arizona Man Arraigned in Minidoka County on Murder Charge
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man charged with murder along with his brother for the death of a Heyburn man was arraigned in Minidoka County last week. According to court documents, charges of first degree murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and failure to notify of a death were filed against Klee Lee Morrison in early February. He was just arraigned via video in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on October 19. His brother, Kalob Morrison is also facing a first degree murder charge, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify of a death, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges step from the death of Julio Caesar Lopez whose body was found inside his burned out SUV in a rural part of Lincoln County in January. According to charging documents in Kalob's case, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives used information from a GPS ankle tracker on Lopez's body, multiple home security camera footage, and credit card information to build a case to charge the two brothers for the alleged murder. Investigators allege Lopez was beat to death with a sledge hammer, shot in the head, and burned. Klee Morrison has been in custody on other charges in Arizona and Southern Utah, according to www.stgeorgeutah.com Kalob's trial had been set for earlier this month but was vacated after he waived his right to a speedy trial. According to court documents, Klee filed a motion to dismiss his case back in August unsuccessfully.
Here’s When You Do and Don’t Need to Stop for a School Bus in Idaho
All magic valley schools have been back in session for a few months and there's still an issue with cars and school buses. Here's a quick lesson on when you do and don't have to stop for a school bus. When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus.
What Will the Weather be Like in Southern Idaho Over Halloween Weekend?
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
Memorial Service October 30 For Heritage Twin Falls Broadcaster
A Celebration of Life is being held on October 30, 2022, for a heritage Twin Falls broadcaster who was loved and respected by his family, his colleagues, and his community. Broadcaster and former owner of KLIX radio, Charles “Charlie” Tuma passed away at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 25th, 2022. On a professional level, he was admired and respected as a broadcaster and businessman. His generosity to the community of Twin Falls and the surrounding area is often talked about among his peers.
Magic Valley Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Threatening Prosecutors
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill a Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019 has added several more years to his sentence after sending similar death threats to other prosecutors while incarcerated. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Nathanael Michael West, now 25, will spend another seven years in prison on three counts of mailing threatening communications. U.S. Chief District Judge David Nye ordered the new sentence will follow the current one he is serving for the exact same charge. In December of 2020, West was sentenced to three years in prison for sending explicit and graphic death threat letters to a Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019. The new charges were filed in 2021 after West sent letters to three Idaho prosecutors threatening to torture and murder them, according to Hurwit. In both cases the three out of the four prosecutors had prosecuted West for previous crimes. West entered a guilty plea to the new charges of sending the threatening letters. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the crimes. West will also serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
9 Ways to Winterize Your Home in the Magic Valley
Twin Falls has been blessed with a decently warm Fall until recently, and as the temperature drops, time is running out to prepare for winter. Snow has already glazed the mountain tops and flakes have made their presence felt this week in the Magic Valley. As the weather continues to drop, it is time to get your house ready for winter, as well as yourself, your vehicles, and anything else that needs taken care of before the temperatures are below freezing, and stay there for months at a time. Here are some things you need to do to prepare for the cold weather and winter as they approach.
What Magic Valley Home Stands Out Most During Halloween?
There's always that one Idaho house people look forward to driving past or sending their kids to the front door for candy on Halloween. The Twin Falls neighborhood we live in has always shown a lot of Halloween spirit, but we have to drive a bit out of town to see the property that really does a great job decorating each October.
‘Magic Valley’ Film Shot In Twin Falls ID A Good October Watch
For those Idahoans that have been slowly knocking favorite scary movies off your must-see Halloween list, there's a pretty decent drama starring a very familiar lead that is available for streaming and was filmed in Twin Falls. It's not the scariest movie I've ever seen by a landslide, but it does have some good acting and familiar sights for those who live in the Magic Valley.
Four Injured in Crash on Interstate Near Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
Jerome Sheriff’s Office Identifies Man Killed in Officer Involved Shooting
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome County Sheriff's Office has released information following an officer-involved shooting that happened in late August in Twin Falls County. The Jerome Sheriff's Office is the lead agency for the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) investigation into the death of 24-year-old Caleb Tussey following the August 26, pursuit that ended near Buhl. According to the Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls County Deputies were called out for a report of an aggravated assault near Filer. A pursuit began after deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over and ended in a field with shots being fired. Little information had been released since the incident in August. Charges filed against the driver of the car, 18-year-old Sydney Gibson, revealed some of what happened early that morning. Gibson was charged in magistrate court for felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer. Deputies responded at around 3 a.m. after someone reported a car stopped in the middle of the road. Court documents say a gun was pulled out by the passenger when the reporting party stopped to check on the car. Deputies caught up with the car in Twin Falls and tried to make a stop, but the driver sped off back towards Filer, allegedly exceeding speeds of more than 100 mph. The car then went through Buhl and ended in a field on 4100 N. A deputy wrote in the charging documents that he had heard over the radio shots had been fired and pulled up to find a young male lying motionless on the ground. Gibson's case has been moved to district court. Her arraignment is set for October 31.
Why Trick or Treating is Still Safe in the Magic Valley in 2022
Trick or Treating is a tradition and something most kids look forward to every Halloween. While some families are against it for religious reasons, candy reasons, or safety reasons, more often than not kids dress up and enjoy the holiday and the sugar high that follows. Times have changed recently and going door to door isn't as common as it once was. Trunk or Treats are the new thing and allow families to safely celebrate the holiday, but despite the concerns, trick or treating door-to-door is still safe in 2022, despite what many may think.
Are Twin Falls Cat Owners Really Buying Fish Flavored Toothpaste?
Maybe it's just me, but I think humans have become a bit too fixated on grooming their pets. A relative of mine sends her dog to the groomer every Friday for a salon experience that my wife is jealous of, and the topper is a red bow clipped to the animal's head.
8 Twin Falls Businesses You May Not Have Realized Closed Their Doors
Twin Falls gets super excited when new businesses open, especially restaurants. People will come out in droves to support local. But there are a few Twin Falls businesses that you may not have even realized closed down for good. They quietly closed their doors. Pandora's Legacy. Pandora's Legacy was opened...
LOOK! Popular Southern Idaho Straw Maze Catches Fire Friday Evening
There are reports online with accompanying videos of a popular Southern Idaho straw maze on fire Friday evening. In the reports, visitors at the Burley Straw Maze are commenting about the situation and posting videos of the blaze. In one video you can hear a woman yelling to make sure everyone has their children.
National Trick Or Treat Day Could Replace Halloween Activities
Having Halloween fall on a weekday can be a pretty big inconvenience for parents. Many of us have to work the next day and the kids still have to get up on time for school. My kids don't care right now though, they just want to dress up and get candy.
BOO! When Is Everyone Supposed To Trick Or Treat In Twin Falls?
It seems to be a debate every single year that Halloween doesn't fall on a weekend. With it being a Monday this year, it makes things even more complicated. When are you going to take your kids trick or treating? Does it matter that it is a school night? When should we expect to have kids ringing doorbells?
Twin Falls Theater Just Added Movie Reportedly Making People Puke
If you're like me, and you enjoy movies that are so gross most people can't hack watching to the end, then you'll be very excited to learn that the Magic Valley Cinema 13 just added what is being hailed as possibly the sickest film ever made. Halloween is Monday. In...
Why You’ll Be Seeing Blue Halloween Buckets This Year In Twin Falls
I asked my two oldest kids if they wanted to go to the Haunted mansions of Albion with me to get scared and they both quickly responded that there was no way that was going to happen. I love getting scared but apparently, that isn't a genetic trait I passed on to them. Scary Halloween isn't what everyone wants. Some people want a fun Halloween with no surprises.
When is the First Fall Freeze Coming to Twin Falls ID?
It's that time of year again! The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That can only mean one thing - winter is on its way!. Twin Falls and other parts of Magic Valley could see freezing temperatures late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, October 22 & 23, 2022. As of this posting, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 32 degrees as we head into early Sunday morning.
