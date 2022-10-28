Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Rick Ross collaborating with Atlanta symphony for special event
Atlanta's award-winning all-Black classical symphony Orchestra Noir is collaborating with Rick Ross for a night of music. Assistant Music Director Larry Smith joins Kaitlyn Pratt on the Good Day couch to talk about the big event.
fox5atlanta.com
Morehouse College cancels basketball tournament featuring Kanye West's school over remarks
ATLANTA - An Atlanta basketball tournament featuring a private school founded be the rapper Ye, former known as Kanye West, has been canceled over his antisemitic statements. Morehouse College was set to host a basketball tournament featuring the Donda Doves and the Skill Factory on Nov. 6, but the school canceled the event, saying it doesn't support the rapper's comments.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Start off the week with spooky Halloween plans, and end it with a rockin' benefit concert. Or, how about a taste of Kennesaw and a complete immersion into Native American culture? We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta family wants strict penalties for street racers after loved one's death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is urging more be done about the dangerous street racing trend after a family member's death. While law enforcement and metro Atlanta courts have worked to try and catch and charge street racers, multiple events in the last few weeks have shown many of the dangerous drivers haven't gotten the message.
fox5atlanta.com
'Stranger Things'' terrifying Creel House for sale in Georgia
ROME, Ga. - A home up for sale in Rome, Georgia may be the home of any fan of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things'" dreams - or possibly nightmares. The infamous Creel House, which was home to the tragedy of the Creel family and which served as the home base for the season 4 antagonist Vecna is now for sale.
fox5atlanta.com
Delta flight from Atlanta makes emergency landing after cabin fills with smoke
ALBUQERQUE, N.M. - A Delta Air Lines flight taking off from Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing in New Mexico after hitting trouble in the air. The flight, which was heading to Los Angeles from Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International Airport, made an abrupt stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico after the plane's cabin began filling up with smoke midway through the flight.
fox5atlanta.com
Timeline: Investigation of Atlanta boy found in suitcase, mother's social media posts, previous arrests
Paternal grandparents of boy found dead in suitcase wish they saw Facebook posts. Relatives of the father of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in southern Indiana back in April, wish someone would have alerted them to the disturbing Facebook posts she was making leading up to his death.
fox5atlanta.com
Gov. Kemp continues heavy campaigning despite poll lead
Just a week away from Georgia's midterm elections and Gov. Brian Kemp says he's not letting up. In Cumming, Ga., former Vice President Mike Pence joined him for a rally.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot multiple times in Atlanta dispute, officials say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an argument-turned-shooting from early Halloween morning. A man was discovered around 3:30 a.m. on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta. Officers said he had multiple gunshot wounds. Grady EMS rushed to the scene to transport the victim to the hospital. Through an investigation, officers heard...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Medical Center set to shut down after 1 last full day of operations
ATLANTA - After months of preparations, Monday could be one of Atlanta's largest hospital's last full day of operation. Atlanta Medical Center is set to shut down Tuesday, after dealing with more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health Systems announced in August that the hospital,...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother who walked away from Atlanta nursing home found safe, police say
ATLANTA -- Police in Atlanta announced Tuesday afternoon that Kimberly Johnston was finally found in good health. Previously, reports stated that Kimberly Johnston had been last seen Wednesday morning near the Crestview Health and Rehabilitation Center in southwest Atlanta. Her family said the 60-year-old lives with serious physical and mental-health challenges.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen wanted in shooting death of Norcross High School student in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The teen wanted in connection to the death of a Norcross High School Student last week is in custody in Florida. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself into the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was booked into the jail there just after 1 a.m., according to online jail records.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death at Atlanta recording studio party
Investigators think the shooting at the recording studio near Atlantic Station started as some kind of argument that escalated. The gunman is still on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Teacher stops student with box cutter at Grayson High School
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents. In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky fisherman reels in biggest catfish in lake history, reports say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - One lucky fisherman may have caught the biggest blue catfish known in West Point Lake, according to the LaGrange Daily News. Jerrimie Tolbert of Carrollton somehow managed to reel in a massive 61-pound blue catfish during a friendly camping trip on Oct. 22. The publication reported that...
fox5atlanta.com
2 men arrested after 5-year-old girl shot in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting of 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Terry Burnett and Travis Lester, both 31, were charged with aggravated assault, third-degree child cruelty, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In addition, Lester was charged with first-degree child cruelty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man wanted for murder during robbery caught in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - A murder suspect is in custody facing multiple charges after police say he was caught in metro Atlanta. Atlanta police say on Thursday, Oct. 27, law enforcement agents obtained information that 28-year-old Jawuan Gaston was in the area southwest of Atlanta. Gaston was wanted for murder connection to...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman hospitalized after gunman shoots into Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is recovering at a local hospital after police say a gunman fire multiple shots into her home. Officials say they were called to a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. at an apartment on the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW. At the scene, police...
Comments / 0