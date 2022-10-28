Read full article on original website
"48 Hours" investigates harrowing kidnapping of a Louisiana mother from her home
In August of 2017, Schanda Handley was kidnapped from her suburban home in Louisiana at gunpoint. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins "CBS Mornings" with Handley's first TV interview and an inside look at his "48 Hours" report, "The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley."
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
KCCI.com
Mountain lion seen in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
Two accused of stealing thousands from MS high school, library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Two women are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a high school and library in Marshall County on separate occasions, the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor announced. Former secretary Dana Walker is accused of embezzling from the H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank […]
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
Police in Slidell received a peculiar call over the weekend when someone reported a fight involving an assault with a sandwich after a restaurant interaction went south.
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
A North Carolina child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn't have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living.
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas
A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door
A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly taking cell phone videos up woman's skirt
A casino-goer in Louisiana is under arrest after allegedly shooting intrusive video of a woman without her consent. John T. Metoyer, 56, was taken into custody Monday for an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 1.
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
NOLA.com
A Louisiana 11-year-old discovered a Mississippi River shipwreck. Now it's named after him.
Imagine if, as a sixth grader, you happened to find a shipwreck — and, after the general tumble of emotions, all you could think about was getting to school the next day to tell your friends. Such was the situation for 11-year-old Aaron Bencaz. The sixth grader from Mayfair...
Kentucky man whose wife was missing dies after being shot by Mississippi police
Kentucky State Police had asked for help finding the man’s wife on Sunday, the same day the police shooting occurred.
KHBS
VA ordered to pay more than $4 million after deadly misdiagnosis in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal judge ordered the Veterans Administration to pay more than $4 million in a lawsuit over a patient who died after being misdiagnosed by a former doctor. Robert Levy was a pathologist for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in...
KTBS
Record fish caught in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Louisiana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
connect-bridgeport.com
Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident
The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
