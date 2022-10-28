ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KCCI.com

Mountain lion seen in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
WREG

Two accused of stealing thousands from MS high school, library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Two women are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a high school and library in Marshall County on separate occasions, the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor announced. Former secretary Dana Walker is accused of embezzling from the H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Margaret Minnicks

Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants

A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KISS 106

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
The Independent

Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas

A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS 42

Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge

WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door

A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
LUBBOCK, TX
Nik

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
connect-bridgeport.com

Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
